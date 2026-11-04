The Health Ranger's newsletter
Post-Election Analysis: Voters Reject the System, and No One Is Coming to Save You
In a post-election analysis recorded on election day, Health Ranger founder Mike Adams argues that early results signal a broad rejection of the current political system and represent a damning outcome for the Trump administration. Adams contends that voters saw through what he describes as White House claims about defeated adversaries, diplomatic deals…
Listen now
2 hours ago · 13 likes · 1 comment · Mike Adams
The problem...BOTH wings of the "uniparty" are equally corrupt and
swapping "teams" means little at this point internationally. Culturally and economicly yes there will be seriously bad effects for the goy. The left will ramp up their war on conservative religious white folks and step the "great replacement"..Yes, the goy need to stop defering to these folks...