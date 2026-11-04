Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
5h

The problem...BOTH wings of the "uniparty" are equally corrupt and

swapping "teams" means little at this point internationally. Culturally and economicly yes there will be seriously bad effects for the goy. The left will ramp up their war on conservative religious white folks and step the "great replacement"..Yes, the goy need to stop defering to these folks...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture