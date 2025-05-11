This is what we are being told

Celebrations held in both countries while Kashmir residents beg for long-term solutions over disputed territory

India and Pakistan have both claimed victory after a ceasefire was declared over the weekend, which brought the two nuclear-nations back from the brink of war.

After days of escalating clashes that culminated in both sides launching missile and drone strikes on each other’s major military bases – the closest they had come to full-scale war in decades – the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was declared by Donald Trump on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Trump further congratulated the two countries on “having the strength, wisdom and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much”.

Within hours of the truce announcement, there were fears it had fallen apart after firing restarted along the disputed border in Kashmir and missiles and drones were once again launched into Indian-administered Kashmir.

However, by Sunday morning things were quiet on both sides of the frontier, leading many to hope the fragile peace would hold. Each side accused the other of triggering the violations and Pakistan said it remained “committed to faithful implementation of ceasefire”.

The Indian army said in a press briefing it had conveyed a message, through its “hotline” with Pakistan, that if there were any more cross-border provocations “our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely”.

Both India and Pakistan claimed the ceasefire as a victory, fuelling a surge of nationalistic fervour on both sides of the border. India’s defence minister, Rajnath Singh, said on Sunday the “roar of Indian forces reached Rawalpindi, the very headquarters of the Pakistani army”.

He said the military offensive, named Operation Sindoor, was “not just a military action but a symbol of India’s political, social and strategic willpower”.

In Pakistan, parades were held near the border to shower the military with petals, and the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, declared 11 May to be a day “in recognition of the armed forces’ response to recent Indian aggression”.

Writing in Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, commentator Baqir Sajjad called the ceasefire a “calculated victory” by Pakistan that “firmly denied a much stronger India the military edge and diplomatic narrative it sought to dominate”.

Parties and rallies were held across the country to mark the day, particularly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, which was on the frontline of weeks of aggressive cross-border shelling.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan, a former leader of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, led a celebratory rally near the disputed Kashmir border. “We are celebrating the bravery of our armed forces today who defended us,” he said.

He offered his gratitude to Trump for helping to resolve the conflict. “This time we were so close to war so his involvement was very welcome. But we have to say that without resolving the Kashmir issue long-term, peace can’t prevail in the region.”

Sahad, a resident in Neelum Valley in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, said the past few days had been the scariest of her life. “No one can be happier than us as we live under the shadow of border posts and Indian firings. Everyone is happy to have our normal lives back,” she said.

There were also celebrations on the Indian side of the border. However, residents near the disputed frontier said that while a ceasefire was welcome, it did not solve the underlying problem of the often bloody dispute between India and Pakistan over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which goes back to the partition of India in 1947.

Lal Din, 55, a resident of Poonch, the worst-affected area along India’s border in Kashmir, where hundreds of houses were destroyed and dozens killed in the cross-border fire, said Kashmiris has seen this same situation – “temporary ceasefires brokered by global powers” – many times before.

“The core issue remains unresolved – soldiers still face each other with weapons and tanks,” he said. “Today it was one dispute, tomorrow it will be another, and the guns will roar again, trapping civilians like me in the crossfire. We’re just numbers in this clash of nuclear powers. I beg both sides: resolve your differences, live in peace, and let us live.”

After weeks of mounting tensions, the attacks this week began on Wednesday when Indian missiles struck nine sites in Pakistan, killing 31 people. India has said those strikes were aimed at “terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps” as retribution for an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir late last month, in which militants killed 25 Hindu tourists and a guide, which it blamed on Pakistani-backed extremists.

The situation escalated further after India accused Pakistan of two consecutive nights of drone attacks.

The US took sizeable credit for brokering Saturday’s ceasefire, with Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, and JD Vance, the vice-president, reported to have spent 48 hours embroiled in intense diplomatic negotiations with the two countries, finally convincing them to lay down arms on Saturday. Other countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UK, were also credited.

Vance had initially said the US would not interfere in the escalating hostilities between the US and Pakistan, claiming it was “none of our business”. However, according to sources, their attitude shifted after concerns were raised by US intelligence that the conflict posed a risk of escalating into a full nuclear threat.

The reportedly pro-active role played by the US in the ceasefire, including phone calls made by Trump himself, seemed to have piqued the president’s interest in the subcontinent and he pledged to substantially increase trade with both India and Pakistan.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Indian military spokespeople offered more details on its offensive against Pakistan and claimed it was Pakistan that had first requested a ceasefire.

India said five of its soldiers were killed by Pakistani firing over the border and claimed Pakistan lost about 40 solders in firing along the line of control. It also claimed to have killed 100 terrorists living over the border in Pakistan. The numbers could not be verified.

It also claimed to have “downed a few Pakistani planes”, though it did not elaborate further. Asked about claims made by Pakistan, and backed up by expert analysis of debris, that Pakistani missiles had downed at least three Indian military jets during the offensive on Wednesday, including multimillion-dollar French Rafale jets, India said “losses are a part of conflict” and that all its pilots had returned home.

Hal Turner is reporting this as ‘covert intel’, but it is all over X

Happenstance video is circulating the Internet on social media, showing an India missile strike (shown above) that appears to have simply slammed into the ground near some hills.

Turns out, it was nothing of the sort. People watching the video have no idea AT ALL, what they're actually seeing.

India’s airstrikes on Pakistan’s Kirana Hills have raised alarms in the Intelligence Community over regional nuclear security, because it is now very clear that underground nuclear facilities may have been targeted.

Despite Pakistani authorities dismissing the Kirana Hills strikes as targeting only "empty hillside," newly surfaced satellite imagery and military assessments indicate otherwise.

The Kirana Hills hold historical and strategic significance for Pakistan.

It was at this very location that Pakistan is believed to have conducted its first subcritical nuclear tests in the early 1980s - codenamed Kirana-I.

The hills have long been speculated to house underground bunkers and storage sites, potentially safeguarding nuclear warheads and associated equipment.

Intelligence Analysts suspect this strike played a pivotal role in prompting the ceasefire.

The real question is the extent of damage inflicted on the facility by the Indian attack.

In general, even if a bomb directly struck a facility containing actual nuclear warheads, the chances of any of them detonating is about one in one million. Warheads must be ARMED to detonate correctly.

In order to properly detonate a nuclear bomb, the explosive charges which envelope the nuclear core, MUST detonate at precisely the same milli-second so that the nuclear core is completely, and equally, compressed. In that "perfect" compression, the core "goes critical" and the blast takes place.

The probability that a nearby explosion would somehow trigger the exact, precise, balanced explosion needed to make the core go critical, is almost unimaginable.

But triggering a detonation may not have been the goal; crippling the storage facility by damaging what's inside, was far more likely the goal.

If India damages enough Pakistan warheads, so they cannot be reliably used, then India can launch a nuclear first strike, confident that Pakistan cannot fire back with full force.

This strike by India upon a Pakistan nuclear facility indicates to many Analysts, India's intent to cripple Pakistan's nuclear deterrent FOR THE PURPOSE OF launching a nuclear attack.

THAT seems to be what India is thinking; and THAT is dangerous beyond words.

Reported elsewhere

Reports suggest India may have also targeted the Kirana Hills—an underground military storage site housing both nuclear and conventional weapons—near Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha.

Absolutely wild, if true.

From X

Grok, of course, says the reports are ‘unverfied’

There are unconfirmed reports from social media posts on X claiming a leakage at a nuclear weapons storage site in Kirana Hills, south of Sargodha City, Pakistan, following alleged Indian airstrikes around May 10-11, 2025. These posts suggest that the strikes targeted the Kirana Hills, a known strategic site with underground bunkers historically linked to Pakistan’s nuclear program, and that Pakistan sought assistance from the U.S. Department of Energy to manage potential radiation risks. Coordinates mentioned for the alleged tunnel location are 31°57'52"N, 72°42'34"E. However, no credible evidence from official sources, such as government statements, mainstream media, or international monitoring agencies, confirms a nuclear leak or radiation incident at Kirana Hills. Pakistani authorities have reportedly downplayed the strikes, claiming only an "empty hillside" was hit, while Indian sources and some analysts suggest the strikes targeted critical infrastructure, possibly including nuclear storage facilities. Satellite imagery and military analysis indicate the presence of reinforced tunnels and entrances at Kirana Hills, supporting its strategic importance, but there’s no verified data on damage leading to a radioactive leak. A historical precedent exists of a non-weapons-related nuclear incident in Pakistan: in 2011, a heavy water leak occurred at the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP), which was contained without radiation release. This suggests Pakistan has experience managing nuclear incidents, but it’s unrelated to weapons storage or Kirana Hills. Given the lack of corroborated evidence, claims of a nuclear leak at Kirana Hills remain speculative. The region’s significance as a potential nuclear site makes such reports sensitive, but without official confirmation, they should be treated with skepticism. For real-time updates, monitoring statements from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), India’s Ministry of External Affairs, or international bodies like the IAEA would be necessary

https://x.com/i/grok?conversation=1921708687837835682

From Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kirana_Hills_Site

From Grok

Kirana-I was the codename for a series of 24 subcritical nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan at the Kirana Hills site, near Sargodha in Punjab, between 1983 and 1995. These tests, led by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) under Munir Ahmad Khan and involving the Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), were designed to validate nuclear weapon designs without causing a full-scale nuclear explosion. The first test occurred on March 11, 1983, using non-weaponized plutonium in a cold test to assess the physics package and triggering mechanisms, such as a laser-activated system that replaced an earlier push-button design. The Kirana Hills, acquired by the Ministry of Defense in 1970 and prepared by the Army Corps of Engineers starting in 1978–79, featured 46 short tunnels (100–150 feet long) to contain blasts equivalent to 24–40 kilotons of TNT. Operations were conducted covertly, often at night, to avoid detection by U.S. satellites, and involved relocating local wildlife, like wild boars, for safety. These subcritical experiments focused on material dynamics, radiation effects, and weapon pit development for delivery by Pakistan Air Force aircraft based at Sargodha’s Mushaf Air Force Base. The tests were critical in refining Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities before its first full-scale nuclear tests, Chagai-I, in 1998.

India Releases Water Toward Pakistan from Chenab River Dam Following Ceasefire Agreement

India has partially opened the spillways of the dam on the Chenab River, allowing flow of water to resume toward Pakistan. This development comes in the wake of a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Earlier in the conflict, India had completely blocked the dam’s flow, effectively cutting off water supply downstream to Pakistan.

https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/147564

Previous articles

Miles ahead of Silanwali lie the Kirana Hills, where Pakistan happens to store their nuclear arsenal and missiles such as the Chinese M-11 (aka DF-11) Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBM).

https://myvoice.opindia.com/2021/04/connecting-the-arabian-puzzle-on-kirana-hills/

Satellite images show Pakistan’s underground facilities at Kirana Hills in Punjab province are well-guarded; the site was used to conduct nuclear tests in the 1980s.

Pakistan has constructed numerous tunnels to store its nuclear weapons. Such underground facilities can be safeguarded through various means such as blocking their view, controlling access and detecting intrusions.

https://theprint.in/defence/pakistan-plan-to-safeguard-nuclear-storage/17525/