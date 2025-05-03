Gene Seroka, the Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles, appeared on Bloomberg Business News, and revealed the ongoing Trade War with China has resulted in a 33% drop in Ocean Container Ships entering his Port last week. Seroka also revealed the drop will rise to about 80% after this coming week, and AFTER THAT, Warehouses in the U.S. only have five to seven WEEKS of Inventory - then it's all GONE.

The ongoing Trade War is approaching a very clear moment, where EVERY AMERICAN is going to see it and feel it.

This Trade War, made necessary because so many foreign countries have added Tariffs and Restrictions to US goods, began on April 10 and the very real effects are just now beginning to show up through a plunge in arriving Ocean Container freight.

By the end of this next coming week, (By Saturday, May 10) alarm bells are going to start sounding because there won't be any more incoming ocean freight coming in to Los Angeles from China.

One week after that, (Saturday, May 17) no more trucked-in China ocean freight arriving in Chicago, and A plummet in China freight arriving in Houston.

One week after that, (Saturday, May 24) no more China Ocean freight arriving in New York City.

From May 24, all the Warehouses, Logistics Centers and Distribution Centers throughout the entire United States, have only five (5) to Seven (7) WEEKS of various inventory. So five weeks from May 24 is June 28. BY JUNE 28, Americans will begin to see empty spaces on store shelves. It will begin on the West Coast and rapidly move eastward.

Two weeks after that, by July 12, the warehouses, logistics centers, and Distribution centers, will ALL be empty of China freight.

Here is the video from Bloomberg Business TV, featuring Port of Los Angeles Executive Director, Gene Seroka:

MORE:

The National Retail Federation, and analysts at JP Morgan, are reporting "overall imports" are down 20% and China Imports -- that have LEFT PORT - are down 75-80% ! ! ! !

Oh, and for those of you who are in denial, who refuse to acknowledge reality until it comes up and bites you in the butt, because you don't want to believe your oh-so-cushy-lifestyle might be interrupted . . . . even if all the trade troubles halted TODAY, it would still take another 30 days before any goods manufactured in China, would even be arriving in Los Angeles. 40 days to Houston. 55 days to New York.

So . . . now that we know the music is now slowing and it absolutely, positively will STOP, what do we do about it to survive?

Step 1 - Your vehicle(s)

If you have been putting-off certain repairs to your vehicle because "I can get another couple months out of (whatever it is . . . battery, tires, brakes, shock absorbers, etc.) you'd better get that vehicle fixed RIGHT NOW, while there are still replacement parts still available. Once the shipments stop, the spare parts stop.

STEP 2 - Medicines

Almost eighty percent of Pharmaceutical medications in the US are made in, or sourced from China. If there is some medicine you have to take every day in order for you to live (like Insulin or Thyroid replacement hormone medicine, or Breathing medicines) you'd better go out and get yourself a reserve supply that can tie you over for a few months.

Pay out of pocket if you have to, but GET the medicine.

Step 3 - Your home

The top priority for a home should be its appliances and essential items like Water heater and furnace/Heat Pump, and maybe, for some folks with breathing trouble, the Air conditioning.

If any of these things need to be replaced, get them replaced while there are still some in Inventory here in the country. Once the inventory is gone, it doesn't matter how much money you have, there won't BE any to be purchased!

Have you been putting-off replacing the Microwave, Refrigerator, Freezer, Stove/oven, Dishwasher? Better not put it off any longer. Get them replaced while there are still some in Inventory here in the country. Once the inventory is gone, it doesn't matter how much money you have, there won't BE any to be purchased!

How about your bedding? Some of us have been meaning to get rid of a lumpy old mattress or broken Box Spring for along time, we just never got around to it. Get them replaced while there are still some in Inventory here in the country. Once the inventory is gone, it doesn't matter how much money you have, there won't BE any to be purchased!

Sheets, blankets, pillow cases, are pretty much ALL made in China. Once the inventory is gone, there won't BE any to buy. Bath towels, wash cloths, same thing.

Step 4 - Personal and other

CLOTHES

Still walking around with holes in socks? Underwear that's seen far better days? Ratty jeans that looked cool even though they had tears in the knees, but are really badly worn out now? Most clothing is made in China. Better get what you need while there is still some available.

SHOES

I love my sneakers; wear them everywhere. The tips of the soles are unglued and the heels are wearing-through but I still use them. Time to get new.

Shoes . . . soles or heels wearing out? Got polish and a brush? Shoes most polishes and shoe polish brush kits are mostly . . . you guessed it, Made in China.

Whether for business or social, get the footwear you need because once your size runs out, there won't be any left to buy!

TOOLS

Most of us have battery-operated tools now. Got spare batteries? They're mostly Made in China. Better get some.

Blades - When was the last time you picked up replacement blades for your "Sawzall?" Your Circular saw? Your Jig-saw? Your Hacksaw? Is your wood saw still good? Better get replacement blades while you can.

Drills - Need wood drill bits? Metal bits? Masonry bits? Better get them.

Hammers, Sledge Hammer, Screw drivers, wrenches, ratchets, sockets - get what you need while you can.

LAWN CARE

How many of us are still using a lawn mower or riding mower that we KNOW needs a tune-up and probably a carburetor or a new battery start?

How about the Weed whackers, Chain saws, Hedge trimmers? Do they run right? Need tune-up? Need new spark plug or carburetor? Do you need line for the weed Wacker or replacement chain blades for the chainsaw? Better get them.

Garden Hose / Nozzle - most Made in China. If you need new, better get them.

RAZOR BLADES

Guys - most razor blades (Schick, Gillette, etc.) are made in China. Get replacement blades, or get ready to grow a beard - and the two week ITCH that comes with it!

In Closing . . .

The above are some of the things that few if any of us ever even THINK about, until we actually need to do something and realize "Oh crap, I forgot to get this fixed."

What you see above was a list made from inside my head, as a homeowner, Husband, and father. Depending upon your lifestyle, there may be plenty more to add to the list, but at least this covers the basics.

There's an old adage "You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink." I am leading you toward what I think you should pay attention to; but I can't MAKE YOU do anything.

Hopefully, though, I've made you think. Just don't take too long thinking because the shipping from China has STOPPED and now, it's only a matter of time before we start seeing and feeling the effects of that, here in the USA.

Why the Trump administration will FAIL, and America’s economy, military and industrial base will COLLAPSE if Trump’s weaponized tariffs aren’t halted

NOTE: For those wondering how I can applaud Trump on one day, and then sharply criticize him on another day, it’s because I have loyalties to two things: 1) God and 2) Principles. I have no loyalty to any man or woman, or any political party, or any tribe, etc. I assess people’s actions based on whether they adhere to core principles that are pro-human, pro-liberty, pro-accountability, pro-life (in every sense), pro-health freedom, and so on. When I see Trump or anyone else taking positive actions that support my core “stack” of principles, I publicly applaud them. When they announce something that contradicts or violates those principles, I criticize them in the interests of hoping they can do better.

And YES, it is exactly our job, as Americans, to be vocal! Those who say, “You have no right to criticize…” have already surrendered to being obedient clowns. The entire construct of a Constitutional Republic is based on the people being actively engaged in the public debate about policy, priorities and principles. Sitting back and passively doing nothing isn’t democracy, and it isn’t going to get you anywhere. Being vocal and active, in the interests of furthering human life, human freedom, knowledge, etc., is what counts. Sometimes that results in dust-ups. Sometimes it’s a verbal fight. Other times, its a reciprocal education effort. It’s all part of how human society (hopefully) moves forward. Finally, it’s not my job to protect snowflakes from harsh criticisms, impactful words or condemnation.

For those who are still suck in the idea that “mean words” have to be silenced online, go join a coloring book festival or a hugging therapy session. I’m not here to coddle people’s emotions or reactions to thoughtful analysis of policies and geopolitics. Those who can’t handle discussions of wars, tariffs, monetary resets, crimes against humanity, currency collapses, etc., should get out of the kitchen before the heat wave really begins. We are not living in comfortable, cushy, “make me feel okay” times right now. We are living through arguably the most difficult chapter of history both for the United States of America and for all of our adult lives. Social media isn’t a “safe space” for the fragile-minded and those who can’t handle harsh truths.

Finally, I hope and pray that Trump’s actions are going to protect and help Americans, and I will applaud him everywhere that I can. But the current course of action on weaponizing world trade and yet again weaponizing the currency through sanctions and secondary sanctions is, in my analysis, doomed to catastrophically fail, resulting in great economic harm for the American people. As this plays out this entire year, we’ll all find out the actual results, and I sincerely hope that my concerns are misplaced. Either way, I pray for America and I pray for the economic and political survival of the American people.

Retail Apocalypse Incoming

If Trump doesn’t reverse his announced trade embargo on China, Amazon.com will go bankrupt. According to CNBC, “up to 70% of goods on Amazon come from China, according to Wedbush Securities. With nearly all imports from China being taxed a staggering 145% under the latest tariffs, Amazon sellers are having to decide whether to raise prices or absorb the vastly increased cost of importing their goods.”

But that article was obviously written before Trump’s announcement of a total trade embargo against China, saying that any buyer of Iran’s oil would be prohibited from selling anything to the United States, with no exceptions. (China is the No. 1 buyer of Iranian oil.) In Trump’s own words, “They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form.” (https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-05-02-trump-unleashes-economic-doomsday-on-america-block-exports-from-china.html)

With a total embargo, Amazon sellers won’t even have the option of raising prices. There will be no China-made products to sell, period.

Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Target and other mainstream retailers are about to face supply chain Armageddon. It’s not clear how long they can stay in business without China factories shipping them things to sell. Auto manufacturers in the U.S. will be forced to shut down in a matter of just a few weeks after this new embargo takes effect, lacking key components from China. And tech giants like Apple are already talking about a near-$1 billion charge for the quarter, just to cover increased tariff costs. That’s assuming they can get the parts at all.

In other words, Trump is going to burn down the U.S. economy in the process of waging an economic war against China. It is delusional, practically a form of mental illness, to think that U.S. factories will just spring up and replace China-made goods overnight. Anyone who believes that is incompetent and wildly uninformed, lacking a connection with reality. You can’t set up instant factories like they were pop-up tents. It would take America something like TWO DECADES to build a domestic infrastructure that even comes close to China’s manufacturing, transportation and raw materials infrastructure, and that’s assuming that 50+ million Americans can’t wait to work in factories and that they have the skills, endurance, health and mobility to even do that. Of course, they don’t. Not at any wage.

Incredibly, Trump’s handling of this tariff trade war is making the Democrats look like geniuses. That’s really something, given that Democrats think men can get pregnant and that mutilating children is “gender affirming care.” Yet somehow, Trump is managing to OUT-CRAZY THE CRAZIES!

The GOP is going to get absolutely slaughtered in the mid-terms if Trump stays on this course. Americans elected Trump to arrest the traitors and GROW the economy. Instead, Trump arrests no one of any significant and commits economic arson across America. This will not go well… and Trump’s support base is flipping on him right now, with a massive wave of blue-collar workers about to find themselves unemployed under Trump. There goes Pennsylvania! The Trump apologists who don’t see this are wearing blinders and will suffer their own form of T.D.S. when reality smacks them hard.

Trump sold out America to Zionist interests

When future historians look back and analyze the total failure of the Trump administration and the collapse of the U.S. economy, I think they will point to the fact that Trump surrounded himself with Christian Zionists who demonstrated absolute loyalty to Israel and who were blinded by their messianic cult-like beliefs in an accelerationist End Times action plan which they believe will bring back Jesus (even though Jews don't even recognize Jesus at all).

Almost without exception, Trump's picks are chosen based on their loyalty to Israel and Trump himself, regardless of their diplomatic skills, knowledge of history, understanding of economics, knowledge of modern military tactics, geopolitics, global energy dynamics, etc. As a result, the Trump administration is, objectively stated, filled with ignorant, incompetent Zionism advocates who cannot think rationally about any of the existential issues facing our nation.

Pete Hegseth is a perfect example. He tweets like a frat boy and thinks like a teenager. He emotes like a high school football player and makes public threats like a butt-hurt idiot.

On the older side of Trump's picks, many members of his cabinet are of a certain age and religious persuasion where they are living in the 1990s and they believe America still has the world's dominant military, and that American can dictate economic and trade terms to the entire world, and that the rest of the world must comply. They are of course delusional and living in a fantasy land that's even more absurd than the transgenderism cult. While Leftists think a man can become a woman, Trump believes that America can bully China into obedience by publicly posting belligerent threats and playing "let's make a deal" like it was a TV show.

Trump and his entire cabinet are about to be smacked upside the head with a harsh, inevitable reality: 1) The dollar is collapsing. 2) The industrial base of western civilization is collapsing. 3) The competence and skill set of western populations has already collapsed and continues to worsen. 4) The ability of the U.S. military to project power, while still significant, is rapidly waning. 5) The world is looking to REJECT the dollar, rebuke the USA, isolate America and embrace BRICS settlement systems as quickly as possible. And while Trump mistakenly thinks the USA can embargo China, the reality is that the rest of the world is decoupling from the USA as quickly as possible, and it is America which will find itself isolated from world trade and mutually beneficial diplomacy.

Trump has expressed the USA as the archetype of a mindless, cult-like BULLY, driven by religious zealotry and economic insanity, and the world has reached a tipping point where they realize it's less painful to just ditch the dollar and decouple from America than to try to appease a mad man who wields counterfeit currency as a global weapon while demanding total obedience to his own deranged agenda. Bookmark this post, because this is almost certainly what you're going to see emerging over the remainder of Trump's term, if he's not impeached and removed from power first. America simply cannot survive the madness of Trump's recent policy pronouncements, and the US empire is finished if we don't change course. And no, I didn't vote for him.

The Supply Chain Collapse is Starting

Related to all this, I just received this urgent notice from an online tool store where I buy Milwaukee tools:

"The current import tariff landscape have begun to disrupt global supply chains, triggered price hikes across industries.

Product Categories Facing Future Price Increases:

Power Tools

Power Tool Accessories

Plumbing Tools

Electrician's Tools

Hand Tools

Lasers

Safety Equipment"

Very few Americans realize the truth about the supply chain shock that Trump has unleashed upon us. China-made products are going to be wiped out from U.S. inventory in a matter of just a few weeks.

It won't even be a matter of just paying 200% higher prices. It will be that THEY'RE GONE and do not exist on retail shelves. Not at any price.

If Trump doesn't reverse his tariff tantrum, we are all about to live through a supply chain collapse, auto industry collapse, retail collapse, transportation collapse, health care collapse, etc., the likes of which we have never experienced.

I cover all this on Natural News and my podcasts on Brighteon. But few people are paying attention. They will have a very difficult time surviving this. I have a free downloadable audio book covering all this called the "Global Reset Survival Guide" available for instant download (free) at GlobalReset.news

Prepare for Massive, Widespread Supply Chain Collapse

Do you remember 2020, during the lockdowns, when store shelves were WIPED OUT of medical gear? Do you remember Chinese factories shutting down and exports halting for a couple of months? We all lived through that, and looking back, we all realize we would have been smart to stock up on the items we needed before the lockdowns hit.

The supply chain chaos that's coming, if Trump keeps his word on his total embargo on imports with China, will make 2020 look like a walk in the park.

This is your notification to be smart and stock up before the shelves are emptied. Note that retailers have not yet factored in "scarcity pricing." You can bet that right now, profiteers are buying up large quantities of certain China-made goods, stockpiling them and preparing to auction them on Ebay for 1000% profit (or more) when the shelves go bare. Effectively, right now, everything made in China is "on sale" at a steep discount compared to where it's going in just a few weeks or a couple of months.

I just spent $1,000 on farm and ranch supplies, grease fittings, cordless tools, spare batteries, epoxy products, latex gloves, and some emergency medical supplies that are all made in China. What just cost me $1,000 will be unavailable AT ANY PRICE in a few months. I am not "hoarding" them for profiteering, I'm stocking up in advance, and I'm not selling any of this. I'm buying the things I need to keep my ranch and my lab up and running. And if people in my orbit get caught without critical parts, I'll help them out to the extent I can (I practice community-level preparedness, and I make donations through my church).

If Trump backs off, I will just end up with a lot of extra stuff. No big deal. But if Trump does what he says he's going to do, then I'm going to end up with "unobtainium" products that will be priceless, potentially for years to come (depending on the item).

I'm shocked at how few people are talking about this, but the store shelves will tell the truth starting in just a few weeks. "OUT OF STOCK" might become the new national anthem. Let's pray that Trump will be pressured to reverse course, or the rest of 2025 is going to see MILLIONS of Americans out of work, the collapse of the domestic auto industry, the collapse of hospital and medical supplies, the collapse of domestic transportation, pharmaceutical shortages and much more.

I've posted an entire FREE audio book on all this called Resilient Prepping. You can download it for free at ResilientPrepping.com - and it shows you how to survive with NO TECHNOLOGY (i.e. no power grid, not even combustion engines working). This knowledge, which you can download right now, may prove invaluable in the coming months.

The GOP Will be Crushed in the Mid-Terms

The U.S. auto industry is going to be absolutely CRUSHED by the halting of imports from China, which Trump promised to do last Thursday with his "secondary tariffs" threat targeting countries that buy oil from Iran. Without parts from China, almost every U.S. automaker will be forced to halt production (other than Tesla, which relies on a far more diverse supply chain).

How do Republicans plan to win elections when factory workers across America are laid off or fired from their jobs because the supply chain has collapsed? Most of the blue collar people who voted for Trump in 2024 are going to be voting for Democrats in 2026 and '28. And the GOP has, as usual, ZERO PLAN to address this. They are all just full-speed ahead right into a political brick wall.

This isn't even difficult to see. Barely 100 days into his administration Trump has already crushed the future hopes of the GOP and handed political victory back to the Democrats, a group that was practically OBSOLETE because of their adherence to transgenderism, child gender surgeries and Joe Biden's rank incompetence. In just 100 days, Trump is showing America that as bad as Democrats can be, Republicans can still say, "Hold my beer!"

