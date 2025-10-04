Zero Hedge,

3 October, 2025

White House officials are alarmed by the arrest of conservative journalist Nick Sortor in Portland. Sortor was taken into custody late Thursday night while documenting Antifa terror cells creating chaos outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The arrest occurred after the Portland Police Bureau reported that it was “monitoring the protest during the evening and observed some protest participants engaging in fights.” Sortor was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.

“This was as big of a surprise to me as it was to everybody else. All of a sudden, you know, I’m being jumped by Antifa thugs,” Sortor told Fox News’ Bill Melugin following his release from jail. “I get back up, I stumble away and go back toward cops where I think, you know, at least, all right, well, maybe that’ll be a safer place for me to go… never suspected that I was going to be the target of the arrest, that they were coming in to me.”

“And when they put me into handcuffs, the first thing that went to my mind wasn’t, ‘Oh, you’re being arrested.’ It’s, ‘Oh, they’re trying to help you and get you out of here and make it look like they’re doing something.’ Because they weren’t telling me what they were doing. They weren’t telling me I was under arrest. They weren’t telling me what I was being charged with. And it took over an hour for me to find out what I was charged with,” Sortor continued.

The journalist said Antifa “threw multiple punches at me. They broke my camera by hitting that. So I was on the ground at that point. I tried to swing. I missed. I think I have every right to swing on somebody that has got me on the ground after punching me and after breaking my equipment.”

Yet, the Portland Police Bureau arrested the journalist, not the Antifa woke warriors who despise free speech, instead promote a communist-inspired agenda.

This troubling arrest prompted Attorney General Pam Bondi to begin an investigation into what Sortor called “my wrongful arrest last night.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Sortor’s arrest is very concerning.

“You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by vioIent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets,” Sortor wrote on X.

Just remember why Democrats protect Antifa.

Leavitt hints at where Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought’s next cuts are likely to be made (here are the latest cuts).

Section 1. Antifa as a Terrorist Threat.

Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law. It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals. This campaign involves coordinated efforts to obstruct enforcement of Federal laws through armed standoffs with law enforcement, organized riots, violent assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officers, and routine doxing of and other threats against political figures and activists. Antifa recruits, trains, and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and suppression of political activity, then employs elaborate means and mechanisms to shield the identities of its operatives, conceal its funding sources and operations in an effort to frustrate law enforcement, and recruit additional members. Individuals associated with and acting on behalf of Antifa further coordinate with other organizations and entities for the purpose of spreading, fomenting, and advancing political violence and suppressing lawful political speech. This organized effort designed to achieve policy objectives by coercion and intimidation is domestic terrorism.

​Sec. 2. Designation as a Domestic Terrorist Organization.

Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization.” All relevant executive departments and agencies shall utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations --especially those involving terrorist actions -- conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa, or for which Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa provided material support, including necessary investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those who fund such operations.

Sec. 3. General Provisions.

(a) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law. This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(b) This order shall be published in the Federal Register.

DONALD J. TRUMP

