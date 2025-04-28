This image above is the Port of Seattle on Sunday, April 27, 2025, EMPTY. This is the 4th busiest port in the nation. Inbound freight from China has STOPPED. Supply-chain disruption will now begin, nationwide.

The image below is the container yard at Seattle -- EMPTY.

Anyone who has spent time in Seattle can tell you that these docks are always PACKED and the Puget Sound is usually overrun with waiting cargo vessels.

Here is the Marine-Tracker for Seattle: Waiting ships: ZERO. Inbound ships: ZERO:

There are presently ZERO cargo ships docked or en-route. There are ZERO containers in the yard, and there are ZERO trucks waiting to haul cargo.



Remember what I told all of you about stocking up on stuff and arbitraging it later once the shelves were emptied? Well...we're just about there.

I explicitly warned you that this precise event - halt of inbound shipments - was coming over a week ago (HERE) and (HERE).

Even if this global trade war is ended tomorrow, it will take a minimum of 30 to 55 days, but more likely at 7-9 months, to normalize supply chains and have available product again. And that's if everybody calls it off immediately.



40% of cargo vessels leaving China today (vessels that were already paid to make the journey, whether there is a reason to or not) are traveling completely empty.

Inbound Shipping container volume is down 80%.



It wouldn't be the worst idea right now to go through your entire house and identify anything it is you feel you need but don't yet have, anything you have that might be on its last legs and in need of future repair or replacement, or things you feel you won't be able to procure going forward because everything is categorized as "backordered - indefinite."

The storm has now reached US shores, at Seattle. Within days, it will reach Los Angeles. Within a week, it will reach Houston, then Chicago (which won't continue receiving truckloads by railcar) and within a week after that, it reaches the port of New York city.

Even during the COVID nonsense, the supply chain did not experience THIS kind of sudden shut down.

If you thought the product shortages/outages were bad during COVID, "you ain't seen nothin' yet."

Hal Turner Personal Note

Over the weekend, I had to bring my snow plow pickup truck into the repair shop. It needs a power steering pump (leaking), likely needs a new starter (again) because the cheap Chinese junk they put in two years ago, seems to have rotted-out - again. It also needs an Emergency Brake Cable. There are two such cables, one running from the interior Emergency Brake pedal to the rear of the truck, then a second cable strung between both rear wheels. That second cable broke.

I told the owner of the repair shop that I need all this done right away because of the inbound shipping cut-off, and that parts are no longer going to be coming in.

He told me that he has a 2022 FORD pickup truck in the shop that needs (believe it or not) a Heater core; the thing under the dashboard that provides heat in winter.

Now, why a 2022 vehicle would need a heater core is a mystery to me, but he said it needs it. He ALSO said "it is on nationwide back-order for at least a month." As I wrote this story today, I thought to myself "That heater core isn't coming."

Point is, get done what you need to get done: Tires, brakes, rotors, shock absorbers, batteries and so forth. Supplies are going to run out, and that's going to happen FAST.

Around your house, if you need appliances (Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, etc.) get it now. Go in-hoc if you have to, because once the existing supplies here in the USA run-out, there's really no telling how long it maybe before there is any inventory back int he country to sell to you!

Have you noticed that NOT ONE mass-media outlet is telling these things to the general public? NOT ONE!

They'll likely start reporting the outages once they become apparent, but NOT ONE is telling you in advance to stock-up now. To my knowledge, I am the ONLY mass-media outlet warning you to get your needs taken care of now. I am the ONLY media outlet who has been warning you for over a week.

Fewer ships coming into the U.S. means companies can’t get components. Retailers and consumers can’t get products. Farmers and manufacturers lose foreign markets. “Everything stops,” Smith said.

https://www.seattletimes.com/business/tariff-tit-for-tat-has-seattle-waiting-for-the-ships-to-come-in/

Hey Neighbor! We have to do it, we have to talk about tariffs and if it will have any sort of effects on the seed industry. We're doing a deep dive into what happened to us recently with a seed order and what could happen if all of this continues.

American Seed Trade Association President & CEO Andy LaVigne issued the following statement on the news of additional tariffs imposed between the United States and its trading partners:

“Tariff announcements are highly concerning to the U.S. seed sector. International trade plays an integral and necessary part of delivering innovative seeds to U.S. farmers. The continued escalation of tariffs with our trading partners is expected to significantly increase costs associated with seed production – costs that U.S. farmers and consumers will unfortunately shoulder.

Like many of our partners across the agricultural sector, our seed sector relies on a stable and predictable economic landscape,” said Andy LaVigne, President & CEO of the American Seed Trade Association.

“The ability to move seed internationally is a fundamental component of the years-long research and development (R&D) pipelines that allow U.S. farmers to have access to the best seeds and agricultural innovations in the world. Plant breeders rely on trade to expedite crop improvement, test-drive new crop varieties in specific environments, and conduct critical functions to increase volumes of seed in a clean and efficient way – all before those seeds can be sold to farmers. Many aspects of this seed research, development, and production cannot be relocated.”

The global backlash to the Trump tariffs is punishing U.S. agriculture, especially with a decline in Chinese buying of U.S. farm products, farmers said.

A leading agriculture exports group said "massive" financial losses are already racking up at farms, with cancelled orders resulting in layoffs, as China stops buying products from pork to lumber.

“No one can replace all the volume that China buys," one farm operator reported