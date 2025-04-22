https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/558717/live-updates-pope-francis-has-died-at-age-

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as the Pope on 13 March 2013.

The pontiff's death came a day after he made a much-hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

The Pope entered St Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile, greeting tens of thousands of Catholics after the Vatican's celebration of Easter Mass.

His final message, read by an aide, called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He had recently survived a serious bout of double pneumonia, having spent 38 days to Rome's Gemelli hospital with a severe respiratory infection that became the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

Pope Francis’ body was laid in a coffin on Tuesday morning and will be transferred to the Vatican Basilica on Wednesday.

The pope’s death triggers the start of nine days of mourning known as the Novendiales. He will lie in state for several days until the funeral.

The Conclave, the process of picking a new pope, is expected to begin 15 to 20 days after the pope’s death.

From Cardinal Vigano

In 2018, Eugenio Scalfari reported the words that Bergoglio supposedly confided to him about his vision of the afterlife:

“Sinful souls are not punished: those who repent obtain God’s forgiveness and join the ranks of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear. There is no hell, sinful souls simply disappear”.

These heretical ravings are directly opposed to the Catholic Faith, which teaches us that there is a particular Judgment for everyone, which Bergoglio could not escape. His soul has therefore not disappeared, nor has it dissolved: he will have to account for the crimes he has committed, first of all having usurped the throne of Peter in order to destroy the Catholic Church and loose so many souls.

But if this non-pope and anti-pope can no longer harm the Mystical Body, his heirs still remain, the subversives whom he has invalidly created “cardinals” and who have long been organizing themselves to ensure a continuator of the synodal revolution and the destructuring of the Papacy. In support of them are also the conservative Cardinals and Bishops who have been careful not to question the legitimacy of Jorge Bergoglio. It is on these people that the greatest responsibility for the outcome of the next “conclave” falls.

“Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a grave warning alleging that Pope Francis is an enthusiastic Collaborator in the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset…”

Here is illuminati whistleblower, Leo Zagami. He says the conclave to choose the next pope has been stacked and will choose a NWO woke pope

SOME BACKGROUND TO BERGOGLIO AND FRANCIS’ PAPACY

Prior to his election by the papal conclave, the role of Jorge Maria Bergoglio in Argentina’s “Dirty War” was known and documented. It was known to the US State Department. It must have been known to one or more of the 115 “Cardinal Electors” of the Papal Conclave which convened at the Sistine Chapel on March 12, 2013. Needless to say, both the Catholic Hierarchy and the international community turned a blind eye. And the media through “omission” has remained silent.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio not only supported the military dictatorship, he also played a direct and complicit role in the “Dirty War” (la guerra sucia”) in liaison with the military Junta headed by General Jorge Videla, leading to the arrest, imprisonment, torture and disappearance of progressive Catholic priests and laymen who were opposed to Argentina’s military rule.

Vatican Chief of Intelligence Confesses: “I am a Mason and so is Pope Francis.”

No man can serve two masters. If Soros calls you a visionary, you weren’t serving God.