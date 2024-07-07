Today it is all politics and today, of all days, I am a political atheist. I know who I oppose but cannot support anyone.

FRANCE

This was a few days ago.

Marine le Pen had it in the bag, but as predicted…

I suppose, if you are on the winning side you might think this is a “triumph of democracy”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jul/07/we-were-so-scared-frances-centre-and-leftwing-voters-breathe-sigh-of-relief

On cue, the riots have begun

Once more, it seems to be the far-Left - BLM and Antifa. They rioted when they lost ad they riot when when they win.

I have not seen indications that it is the “far-Right”, the “enemies of democracy” that are causing the mayhem.

But I may be wrong.

There is absolutely nothing to like in globalist puppet, Emmanuel Macron but on both Right and Left there are things to like and to vehemently dislike.

From the Left -

From the Right -

BRITAIN

Watch this.

Starmer has said he prefers Davos over Westminster and doesn’t care about what the British public thinks

The British press makes no bones about where their sympathies lie

The Labour Party leader also signaled he will maintain Conservative Party policies on Ukraine and NATO, suggesting that Britons' votes matter little when it comes to determining their country's foreign policy.

Newly minted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed he will continue the foreign policy of the outgoing Conservative Party government, including the UK’s implicit doctrine of an offensive “first use” nuclear strike on its adversaries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/uk-intelligence-asset-keir-starmer-committed-to-maintaining-western-hegemony-with-british-nukes-1119266276.html

Just an idea where this is going.

UNITED STATES

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/democrats-turmoil-quit-vs-stay-list-grows-biden-says-only-act-god-will-dislodge-him

We're now in uncharted, historic waters: President Biden — backed by first lady Jill Biden and his convicted son, Hunter, who's serving as de facto gatekeeper for longtime friends — says that nothing, besides an act of God, will persuade him to quit his re-election campaign.

But outside Biden's protective bubble, a fast-growing number of Democrats are praying for —and plotting — a more earthly intervention. They want everyone from the Obamas to congressional leaders to beg Biden to drop out by this Friday.

https://www.axios.com/2024/07/07/biden-democrats-drop-election-campaign

The desperation from Democrats regarding Joe Biden is going into overdrive, and a final answer regarding his political future could come this week with the push of one particularly influential individual.

Axios on Sunday dropped an explosive report that a fast-growing number of Democrats are begging and plotting an intervention as Dementia Joe refuses to quit the Presidental race. They want everyone from the Obamas to congressional leaders to persuade Biden to drop out by this Friday.

Top Democrats want Biden out by then because they hope he will endorse Harris as his successor and help ward off an all-out brawl at the Democratic Convention in Chicago for the nomination.

Axios reports:

If Biden were to endorse Vice President Harris as the nominee, she’d need time to ramp up and pick a running mate. And if Biden didn’t anoint, there’d be a frenzy among governors and ambitious Democrats to try to win the nomination at the Democratic convention in Chicago in mid-August

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/report-sht-is-going-hit-fan-when-congress/

BELARUS

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/breaking-news-china-sends-pla-troops-to-belarus-message-to-nato

In an utterly stunning development in eastern Europe, China has sent troops from its People's Liberation Army (PLA) to Belarus, to participate side-by-side with Belarus troops in an "exercise." - as NATO places 115,000 troops on Belarus' Border.

Word of this began to leak out around 5:00 AM eastern US time today (Saturday July 6) when avid air enthusiasts noticed an unidentified plane in Belarus air space. It had begun squawking a Transponder beacon, but was not identifying itself.

IRAN

By contrast to all this elections in Iran see peaceful and transparent

ISRAEL

Details continue to emerge in the Israeli media showing that the army killed large numbers of its own civilians during Hamas' Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Hundreds of protesters began blocking junctions and highways in different parts of the country on Sunday morning, demanding early elections and the immediate release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The attack occurred less than an hour after the Israeli occupation's security minister Yoav Gallant threatened Lebanon from Jabal al-Sheikh.

Gallant published documentation of the operational situation assessment in Jabal al-Sheikh to target Hezbollah according to Israeli media.

The operational assessment, during which Gallant claimed to "continue fighting Hezbollah," was attended by the numerous IOF commanders and battalions operation in Jabal al-Sheikh and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms sector. He also spoke afterward with the fighters of the "53rd Battalion" in armored vehicles.

Gallant claimed that even if there was a ceasefire in Gaza, "Israel" would continue to fight and do "whatever is necessary" regarding Lebanon, citing that the IOF is prepared for "anything" and if the Lebanese resistance does not allow Israeli settlers to return to the north, "we will act."

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/hezbollah-strikes-jabal-al-sheikh-spy-base-defying-gallant-t