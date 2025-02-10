POLISH CLAIRVOYANT: Elon Musk's NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM RESET WILL BE IMPOSED ONTO THE WORLD.
Your Bank Account will be LIMITED
To see the English translation, click on the CC icon (on the computer) or click on the video screen, click on the cogwheel symbol and choose English subtitles (on the phone).
The translation words are tiny and just flash to fast to read. Can you just give us the synopsis of what he’s saying. So frustrating trying to do this on my phone. I’m sure others will appreciate it if you could.