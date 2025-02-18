In the U.S., most of what we say online, even if it’s hate filled, is protected by the First Amendment as free speech. But in Germany, prosecutors and cops police the internet
He was absolutely right
“It is not acceptable”to speak the truth
If you think that’s bad look at Australia. Back when Turnbull was pm he installed an e- services commissioner into our bureaucracy. Her name is Julie Inman-Grant. A Canadian who worked for Silicon Valley, I’m not sure which social media platform/s. Her role has since been expanded, she now heads up a department costing millions a year. Highly efficient but n getting Covid censored. Currently her underlings only have to suggest to media to platforms that they should look at various posts, and the platforms take them down, her knowledge of algorithms and how they work means it can’t be directly linked to her office. Other legislation passed recently has been limiting access to people aged under 16 to certain online platforms- no information in the legislation as to how they intend to achieve that. A recently passed legislation with bipartisan support was supposed to limit anti- semetism. Again this will have much more effect on free speech in general. We already have plenty of laws covering everything they say this new law will prevent. Julie Inman Grant was also an attendee at the WEF where she was advocating limiting free speech.