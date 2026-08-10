Seemorerocks

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Alamo Dude
9h

The goal of deFund police/military is Not to make them disappear. Like the “Well Educated” are duped into believing. The goal is to purge both of anyone with morals>ethics. To form enforcement groups of mercenary pirates. Like what Phootin and Xi have. And what the CiA regularly fund.

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