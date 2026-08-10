The police are said to be investigating whether the man charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe is linked to an incident which saw a “lit incendiary device” posted through Nigel Farage’s letterbox last year.

Officers said the occurrence took place at an address in Greater London and was reported in April 2025.

The Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London said they investigated an “attempted burglary” at the time, but no arrests were made and the case was closed pending any new lines of inquiry.

Mr Farage, who was not home at the time of the alleged attack and found the damage when he returned home, earlier described it as an “outright arson attempt”.

“Luckily it had burned itself out on the porch,” he told The Telegraph in April this year.

But CTP London has now reopened its probe, saying it had identified a line of inquiry “which may have been relevant” but was “not identified and pursued by them at the time”.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/nigel-farage-ann-widdecombe-death-arson-reform-b3030632.html

Nigel Farage’s Fiery Presser On Migrant Crisis | Farage Links Home Attack To Widdecombe Murder

Nigel Farage has said an incident at his London home was “directly linked” to the murder of Ann Widdecombe, following the reopening of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.



The case relates to an incident in April 2025, when Farage said a lit incendiary device was pushed through the letterbox of his London home.



Counter Terrorism Policing London has also referred itself to the police watchdog over how the original investigation was handled.



The developments have raised fresh questions over the investigation, the alleged attack on Farage's home and its reported connection to the murder case.



From last year

LONDON — Nigel Farage said Wednesday he was the victim of a petrol bomb attack last year, and no suspects have been brought to justice.

The Reform UK leader told the Telegraph an ignited incendiary device was pushed through his letterbox in early 2025 after years of concern about his security.

“It was an outright arson attempt. I wasn’t at home at the time, but when I came back and opened the door I found the damage,” Farage said. “Luckily, it had burned itself out in the porch, and we think maybe the perpetrators were disturbed in the act. The police were all over it. They did their best but there are no suspects so far.”

https://www.politico.eu/article/nigel-farage-says-home-was-firebombed-no-suspects-brought-justice/

Commentary

POLICE: FARAGE WAS REAL TARGET

BRITAINS CIVIL WAR

Then there is this

Mossad, Israeli Cash & Nigel Farage: The Scandal BREAKING Reform

One year ago

Nigel Farage denies Israel committing genocide in Gaza