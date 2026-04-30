From leftist media

Looks like Luxon has started to grow a spine and has stood up to Winston Peters for once.

The context is a release of emails to an OIA request by Peters’ office suggesting he talked Luxon out of explicit support for America’s attack on Iran. The emails are clearly sensitive and should not have been released.

The fact they were may have been due to oversight or mistake, or may have been an attempt by Peters to ratfuck Luxon.

Luxon responded by summonsing Peters for a dressing down and then published what had happened.

Radio New Zealand has the details.

From Jo Moir at Radio New Zealand:

The Prime Minister says he called Winston Peters to his Beehive office on Wednesday night where he told him he expected better political judgement from his foreign minister. Christopher Luxon said his coalition partner “acknowledged he had made a mistake” during that meeting after Peters’ office released discussions between the pair to the NZ Herald following an Official Information Act request. The political spat between the two leaders broke out over the release of emails that show Luxon within days of the US-Israel war in Iran starting, wanting to move the Government’s position to showing “explicit public support” for the US. But Luxon’s office said the emails released only show Peters’ office’s characterisation of the Prime Minister’s views. “These emails mischaracterise the PM’s position. As you’d expect, it is the PM’s job to always challenge the advice he receives and, in this case, he sought to test New Zealand’s position against that of Canada and Australia,” a spokesperson for Luxon said in a statement to RNZ. “The public statements made by the Government reflect the PM’s position. If they didn’t, they would not have been made. “We were surprised to see Winston Peters’ office release internal discussions like these to the media, as our office was not consulted on this. “The decision to release these discussions to the media clearly put politics ahead of the national interest. “The PM would expect Mr Peters to show better judgement after more than 40 years in politics.”

Thomas Coughlan at the Herald has indicated the parties are in crisis discussions.

And Helen Clark thinks we could be facing an early election.

This Herald article contains this quote:

They’re eating each other. It’s clear that Winston Peters is taking a lot of the National Party’s vote. Right now, I couldn’t look you in the eye and say I thought that the … Government would last till the 7th of November. They may stagger on, but it’s going to be increasingly fractious with less and less agreement internally.”

Meanwhile Nicola Willis continued to display her incredible dexterity in her use of the English language by stating that this was another silly debate about nothing and contrary to the proof otherwise said that NZ First and National wanted a strong stable government.

Stay tuned. The possibility of a snap election just increased even more.

https://archive.ph/2026.04.29-192511/https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/christopher-luxon-and-winston-peters-in-crisis-talks-after-nz-first-leader-releases-emails-showing-pm-wanted-explicit-public-support-for-us-war-in-iran/premium/WY6CSLOXCNASBDYEWBQQVMXUYI/#selection-4905.0-4939.183

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held crisis talks with Foreign Minister Winston Peters in the Beehive last night after Peters’ office released emails to the Herald showing Luxon wanted to shift the Government’s position to show “explicit public support” for the US-led war in Iran days after it broke out.

Luxon... was talked out of this position by Peters and staff in his office, the emails show.

Responding to the emails before the crisis meeting, a spokesman for Peters said Luxon’s support for the war was “imprudent” and would have “run counter to New Zealand’s national interests”.

“Experience matters in foreign policy,” he said.

The Herald contacted Luxon’s office for their response to the story. A spokesman for Luxon responded on Wednesday night, after the meeting, saying the emails “mischaracterise the PM’s position”.

The Prime Minister says he told Winston Peters he expected better political judgement from him during a meeting in the Beehive on Wednesday night.

Christopher Luxon said his coalition partner and foreign minister “acknowledged he had made a mistake” during that meeting after Peters’ office released discussions between the pair to the NZ Herald following an Official Information Act request.

The political spat between the two leaders broke out over the release of emails that show Luxon within days of the US-Israel war in Iran starting, wanting to move the Government’s position to showing “explicit public support” for the US.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/593795/luxon-peters-hold-talks-after-emails-reveal-clash-over-nz-s-iran-war-stance