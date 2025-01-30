A Bombardier plane has crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision with a Black Hawk

A rescue helicopter uses its searchlight above the Potomac River, January 29, 2025 © AP / Alex Brandon

A regional passenger plane carrying 60 passengers and for crew collided midair with a US military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Wednesday night, prompting the suspension of all flights from the airport and a large-scale emergency response.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that a Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft operated by PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, flying in from Kansas, was approaching Reagan National when it collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter around 9pm local time.

The US Army helicopter had a crew of three and was not carrying any VIPs, a US defense official has told CNN. The number of fatalities remains unclear, as emergency personnel from multiple agencies continue the search for possible survivors.

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

“We are deploying every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA,” newly-appointed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

🚨 #BREAKING: New angle of the American Airlines plane vs. Blackhawk crash in DCThe Blackhawk sees to be almost TOTALLY dark. pic.twitter.com/C6AXBSeXjZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

“Tragically, it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA Airport right here in Washington, DC,” Leavitt told Fox News. She added that the Trump administration’s “thoughts and prayers” were with those involved and urged the public to follow law enforcement guidance.

NEW HORROR FOOTAGE: Dashcam captures the exact moment of the aircraft crash near Reagan International Airport. pic.twitter.com/4IYHtVMgC4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

“There are no words that can make telling this story any easier,” US Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas said in a statement on X. “My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families.”

DC Fire and EMS previously said that fireboats and other emergency personnel were responding after a “small aircraft” had gone down in the Potomac River.

“A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway in the Potomac River after an aircraft crash,” the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) stated on X. The department clarified that contrary to initial reports, its own helicopter was not involved in the incident, but was assisting in the response efforts.

The airport announced that all takeoffs and landings were halted due to an “aircraft emergency”. However, the terminal remained open to passengers.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to perform their duties.

The US president has suggested the tragedy was caused by human error

US President Donald Trump. © Emily Elconin/Getty Images

The collision of a US Army helicopter and a civilian airliner that killed 67 people could have been prevented, President Donald Trump has claimed, questioning air traffic controllers’ actions.

The H-60 BlackHawk helicopter collided Flight 5342 that was on its final approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday evening.

Rescue teams have not recovered any survivors from the US capital’s freezing Potomac river, which flows adjacent to the airport.

“It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn,” Trump posted on his TruthSocial platform early on Thursday.

The president also questioned why the control tower had failed to instruct the helicopter crew what to do.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” Trump added.

READ MORE: Passenger jet collides with US Army Black Hawk: As it happened

At 9pm local time, when the crash happened, the airport reported clear skies, with 16km visibility and winds from the northwest. The air temperature was 10C, but parts of the Potomac River were still frozen from an earlier cold snap.

The passenger jet was a Bombardier CRJ700 operated by PSA, a subsidiary of American Airlines. The flight from Wichita, Kansas was on landing approach to Runway 33, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said.

Among the passengers were several athletes, coaches and family members returning from the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

Nearly 300 first responders were deployed to sift the wreckage for survivors, but found none as of Thursday morning. Operations were soon shifted from rescue to recovery

FAA’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) hiring plan

Via ZeroHedge

Americans were stunned on Sunday afternoon after Fox News reported the Federal Aviation Administration, overseen by Mayor Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Transporation Department, rolled out a new “Diversity and Inclusion” program to hire people with “severe intellectual disability” and “psychiatric disability” (among various other disabilities), just days after the latest mid-air near-disaster involving a Boeing 737 Max heightened the public’s attention to the potentially deadly impact of woke Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies in the skies.

“Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,” the FAA’s website read. “They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism.”

The FAA’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) hiring plan claims that “diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.”

When satire becomes a reality…