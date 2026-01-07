For days, US Coast Guard vessel(s) have been following and trying to board what was then-called the “Bela 1” a Guyana-flagged oil tanker, after it departed Venezuela. In-transit, the ship was re-named the “Marinera” and was re-flagged as Russian. As of 8:57 AM EST, about two hours ago, U.S. Special Operations Forces forcibly boarded that vessel.

Yesterday, Russia ordered surface vessels and at least one submarine to respond to that vessel and to “protect it.”

Below, an image appearing on Russian news website “RT” showing an MH-6 “Little Bird” used by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), famously known as the Night Stalkers flying at the “(Bela 1) Marinera” to board it and to take it.

The (Bela 1) “Marinera” is now reportedly under US control, is altering course, and heading to a port in Ireland. Below is a Maritime ship course/positionimage showing the course change toward a pot in Ireland:

No word yet on the location of Russian Navy surface fleet vessels or the attack submarine ordered deployed yesterday to “protect” that ship.

No word as to what Russian forces are going to do once they arrive, now that the ship has been forcibly taken by US forces.

Have the Russians been ordered to take the ship back? Have the Russians been ordered to fire upon the US Vessels involved in taking the ship?

No word on any of this . . . yet.

UPDATE 9:25 AM EST --

Intel Circuits are BLAZING. “Something very drastic has changed in regard to the relationship between Russia and the US.”

Social Media is covering the situation:

UPDATE 10:09 AM EST --

The American military has seized the tanker “Mariner” under the Russian flag. HOWEVER, the US Coast Guard confirms the ship is EMPTY of cargo. No “sanctioned” oil.

So by what authority has the United States “seized” a Russian vessel in International Waters?

U.S. STATEMENT:

U.S. European Command (EUCOM) has published a statement announcing this morning’s operation which resulted in the successful seizure of the Russian-flagged Iranian-linked oil tanker, Marinera, also known as the Bella 1, stating:

“The U.S. Department of Justice & Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Department of War today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions.

The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.

This seizure supports the President’s Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere.

The operation was executed by DHS components with support from the Department of War, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland.”

UPDATE 38 AM EST --

The government of Russia has issued a public statement about the US using force against a Russian-flagged vessel this morning:

Hal Turner Analysis

The seizure of the tanker won’t just deprive Russia of a large-tonnage vessel. The consequences could be much more dire.

When Russia shows weakness, an enemy won’t just stop at seizure of a tanker, expect huge escalation on all fronts including in Ukraine.

Talks are currently ongoing between Moscow and Washington. The “seized” vessel still remains at sea.

The Russian Ministry of Transport made the statement above referencing “International law” but I’d call that BS. The US has made it clear through actions no such laws exist.

The world is beginning to chime-in:

1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea: “No state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states.”

UH OH!

Aleksey Zhuravlyov, Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee in the Russian Duma: “The United States must face a military response — attacking with torpedoes and sinking American ships.

This is the way to stop this state of euphoric impunity (after Venezuela action against Maduro and the seizure today of two, possibly three, Russia-flagged ships.

On another front

EMBASSY BEING EVACUATED - WAR SEEMS IMMINENT

The Russian Government has sent THREE (3) Jet aircraft to Israel and is “urgently evacuating” their Embassy, its staff, and their families, from Tel Aviv.

With the sudden and massive repositioning of US Special Operations Forces throughout Europe over the past 36 hours (Story Here), and with the gigantic surge of US Air Force C-17 Cargo aircraft into Europe and to bases around the Middle East 24 hours ago, it is now clear either the U.S., Israel, or both, are going to attack Iran.

If that commences, Iran is expected to launch 1,000 missile salvos against Israel, with the intent of physically destroying the entire country.

The reality is that no one can assure certain Embassy buildings WON’T get hit, - or severely damaged -- by nearby missile strikes.

Russia “urgently evacuating” their Embassy, staff, and families, sending THREE jet aircraft in ONE DAY to accomplish that, and doing so on ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS which is what they celebrate in Russia, seems on the surface to confirm an attack upon Iran is now IMMINENT.

In the past, such ventures were timed to begin after markets close on Friday here in the U.S., but given the amazing speed and magnitude of US deployments this week, I’m not certain if it waits that long.

Iran has made clear that if Israel attacks again, they will NOT agree to another cease fire

Very Large Movement of US Troops in Europe

U.S. Special Forces units are being repositioned across multiple locations in Europe, with movements increasing in both scale and coordination.

This does not appear to be a routine deployment or a scheduled exercise.



Within defense and intelligence circles, the activity is being closely watched, as such force posture changes usually signal preparation rather than presence.



Analysts suggest the focus is shifting toward the Middle East, with Iran increasingly mentioned as a potential flashpoint. Yet some in Europe are beginning to wonder.

Europe is beginning to express concern. Some very few - but with loud mouths - are openly wondering if the US is going to do something TO EUROPE?

With the EU interfering with the Ukraine peace negotiations, and aggressively trying to CENSOR American social media outlets, while at the same time committing societal suicide by importing millions of Muslims, some people are wondering if the US is about to save Europe from itself?

Then too, there is Denmark. The US wants the Denmark colony of Greenland for national security. Is the US positioning forces so as to make Denmark “an offer it can’t refuse” for Greenland?

When elite forces move this deliberately, it is rarely without a strategic objective.

The situation is developing quietly, but the implications could be significant.

