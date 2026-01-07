Seemorerocks

ZeroVirus
5h

"Euphoric impunity", lel. I'm going to start using that. I haven't figured out how yet, but I'm sure I'll find a way. What I'm not sure about is how long Russia and China will tolerate this behavior from the Trump administration before launching missiles and torpedoes at a US Navy ship. Every time America does something like this and they don't respond, it makes them look weak and unreliable as economic partners. There has to be a limit to how much of this they're going to put up with.

Steve New
6h

At this point unfortunately only force will determine American pirates. Time to start arming Russian ships and putting defensive personnel on them. USN it is clear will also obey ILLEGAL orders as well.

