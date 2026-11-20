TRANSCRIPT

Interviewer: Are there any other tests or experiments we could do to prove that we are living in some sort of simulated reality?

Tom Campbell: That’s good. That’s a computer programme.

Yeah, sure. There are a bunch of them that we’ve already done.

If you ask any of the particle physicists about the nature of reality – at least the young ones, anyway, not the ones that have beliefs built up – they’ll tell you that reality is information-based.

And the reason they’ll tell you that is that these are the people who smash particles together and see what comes out.

Interviewer: Right.

Tom Campbell: They have models for doing that. If they assume that a particle – let’s just use an electron as an example – is a little piece of mass with charge, you can look that up in a handbook. It’ll tell you what the mass of an electron is and what its charge is.

But if they model it that way, they can’t get the right answer. They can’t determine what happens.

However, if they model that electron as a point with the attributes of mass and charge, they can get the right answer.

So that tells them that reality really is made up of points with attributes, not particles, because particles don’t work. That’s not what reality is made of.

So they will say that reality is information-based. You see, that point with the attributes – that’s just information. That’s how you would describe an electron in a computer.

Interviewer: Right. Okay.

Tom Campbell: It’s just information. So they will say that it’s information-based.

Now, if this reality is information-based, how many ways can this reality be put together based on information? There’s only one: it’s computed.

Interviewer: Right.

Tom Campbell: It’s computable.

Interviewer: Just like, I think of it as if you store a bunch of data on a hard drive, it’s meaningless unless you plug a computer monitor into it. Then suddenly all these bits are transformed into beautiful images.

Tom Campbell: Things that make sense.

So science has already done the experiments, and they say that reality is information-based. It’s not mass with charge. It’s points and attributes – information only.

So that tells us reality is information-based.

Now, we have the double-slit experiment, on the other hand, that was done almost 100 years ago. Actually, October 2027 will be exactly 100 years since that was done.

The Solvay Conference – that conference that brought all the scientists together – has that famous black-and-white picture of Einstein, Schrödinger, Planck and all those guys, plus Madame Curie and a bunch of others.

All the scientists were collected together because the quantum physicists who had just discovered quantum physics wanted to tell the scientific world what they had discovered.

And what they had discovered was that reality is not material-based, that materialism is a dead idea, and that consciousness is fundamental.

That was the big message they put out.

All of those guys – you can quote them on that: Planck, Schrödinger, Heisenberg. Who was the leader of that? Yeah, that’s the Solvay Conference. Bohr, Planck, Heisenberg, Schrödinger. October 1927.

Interviewer: In about a year. So it’s almost exactly 99 years ago.

Tom Campbell: Yeah. So anyway, that was the big thing. That’s why they brought all these people together. All the scientists of note who could make it were there, and they explained that to them.

And the reason they said these two things was because of the double-slit experiment.

In the double-slit experiment, you find out that it’s information that is known – that is available. If you know it, you get one result out of your experiment. If you don’t know it, you get a different result.

So the experiment depends – how the physical experiment works out depends – on whether there’s some particular information: which slit the particle goes through. We call it the which-way data.

If you know the which-way data, or if it’s available to be known – it doesn’t have to do with the scientists, but it is available to be known in this reality – then you get a particle pattern.

If you don’t know it, you get an interference pattern.

So they realised that knowledge – what you know and what you don’t know – was important.

The other thing is: what is available to the mind of a player? What you know is important to the reality.

All right. Now, of course, in a virtual reality, a virtual reality only exists in the mind of a player.

Interviewer: Right.

Tom Campbell: If you have a virtual reality, there aren’t little barbarians and elves running around someplace. It’s only in the minds of the players.

Interviewer: It’s only rendered if it’s there in your visual field. If you see it, it’s there.

Tom Campbell: Yeah, or hear it, or smell it, or taste it, or whatever. That makes it there. But if it’s not, it’s not computed.

Interviewer: Like if you and me are sitting here in this room right now talking, and we’re in a game, a video game, the parking lot is not there right now.

Tom Campbell: Right.

Interviewer: Because we’re not there.

Tom Campbell: Because we’re not there.

Interviewer: There’s no need to waste all that computing power.

Tom Campbell: Exactly. So you only render what is needed to be rendered.

And that whole virtual reality game, with all of its things, only exists in the minds of the players.

Now, a player may remember that there’s a parking lot out there, and if they go out and look at it, it’ll be rendered for them.

Interviewer: Mhm.

Tom Campbell: But if they’re in here, it’s being rendered for the person who’s out there, but it’s not being rendered for them.

So the stuff in the reality only exists in the minds of the players.

Okay, well, that tells you why it is that what the players know, what is available to the players, defines whether that information is in this virtual reality or not.

Interviewer: Okay.

Tom Campbell: Right. A virtual reality is in a player’s mind. That’s a piece of that virtual reality. If it’s not in any player’s mind, it’s not in that virtual reality.

So the virtual reality only exists in the minds of the players.

All right. Now that explains why information to a player – you get this. No information, you don’t.

No information, it’s just probability. It’s not in this reality yet. It has probability, but it’s not here in this virtual reality.

So that explains that.

And the other thing was that it wasn’t a material reality, because the only way that they could actually compute things that worked was with probability.

So quantum physics is based on probability, not on mass.

If you dig down into reality, what you find is probability, not little chunks of mass.

And those were the two big things.

So what that said is that mass is not fundamental. Mass is created.

Okay, when the measurement is made, you may or may not get a particle. That particle doesn’t really exist until you make the measurement.

They call that the measurement problem.

See, the world exists in terms of probability, not mass. Probability is fundamental. Mass is not.

Okay, so those two things are why they had that conference of all those people to explain that to them.

Mass is not at the bottom. Materialism is wrong.

Besides that, information that you know will change what happens in this reality.

Interviewer: Mhm.

Tom Campbell: Now, later, we have the particle physicists saying that this is an information-based reality.

Okay, they were saying that information that comes to a person makes it part of this reality. If it doesn’t come to a person, it’s not part of this reality yet. It’s still unknown.

Interviewer: Mhm.

Tom Campbell: Not until a measurement is made does it come into the reality. The measurement is made by a person.

Okay, so what that tells you – I mean, you’re saying, well, is there any reason to believe it’s a virtual reality?

Well, all of those are scientific experiments.

Interviewer: Right.

Tom Campbell: And all of them say this is a virtual reality.

There isn’t any other way to explain that information. The only way to explain it is that consciousness creates everything.

And if you look at Planck and Heisenberg and Wigner, and just the guy who was in Denmark, Bohr – you look at all those guys, and they all made statements that said consciousness is fundamental, that the physical world comes out of consciousness.

They made those statements.

And if you want to read all those, you can go to my website and dial up a thing called Breakthrough. I have quotes of those guys in that.

So anyway, that was the big thing that they pulled the Solvay Conference together to tell people.

This was new. This was like the whole world and, you know, the universe is different from what we thought.

Interviewer: Right.

Tom Campbell: That’s what that was all about.

Now, 100 years later, that idea was rejected. Materialism was doubled down on.

And materialism went from a working hypothesis – which is what it was in 1927, a working hypothesis, because Newton got a lot of things right – but now it’s not a working hypothesis.

Now materialism has become a belief. It’s just like a religion.

Materialism is a religion of the physicists, and that was a problem because everything – these experiments that point out that materialism isn’t right – they just throw that data away and say, “No, there must be some other answer.”

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