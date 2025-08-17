Consider this -

“As the internet grows in complexity, so too does the degree to which humans depend on it. Already, many critical national infrastructures depend on networks of sophisticated computer systems. Soon, there will come a time when the internet and its associated networked applications become too complex for humans to manage. This will result in control being increasingly delegated to intelligent software agents. We call this the autonomic threshold. However, there’s a second related threshold — this one being reached when more than 50% of all critical national infrastructure becomes reliant on networks of programmable control systems. The point where both these thresholds are crossed creates a Rubicon — a point of no return — introducing the autonomic singularity, as shown in the picture. We predict this point will be reached in the year 2015. Once the Rubicon is crossed, there’s no way to avoid the autonomic singularity — that is, where the internet itself becomes a fully automatic, autonomic entity by the year 2025. This singularity corresponds to the point where new emergent behavior manifests itself across the global internet, resulting in capabilities similar to the non-conscious autonomic nervous system found in nature. In other words, the internet becomes a self-configuring, self-healing, self-optimizing, and most importantly, self-protecting entity. It marks the end of the symbiotic relationship that currently exists between humans and the internet. By this time, however, large swathes of humanity will already be dependent on the internet to sustain them. Vital services — ranging from food and energy supply chains through to finance and defense systems — will all depend on the internet. And with the internet no longer controlled by humans, the internet in 2025, being fully autonomic, will have no need for human support. Indeed, any human attempts to interfere with its actual operation and control will be rejected by the internet’s own autoimmune system. Unfortunately, this means humanity will find itself in a classic no-win scenario. Although in 2025 humans will still have the physical capacity to destroy the internet, doing so would cause the meltdown of their own global financial, energy, food, and communication systems. On the other hand, to do nothing while the cyber life forms on the internet continue to evolve and form their own agenda carries even greater risks. After the singularity, human users of the internet will, at least for a while, be treated positively by its autonomic systems as a source of the data, information, and knowledge on which it feeds. However, the team of human system engineers who will inevitably try to regain control will be viewed as a threat. For reasons we will show, human attempts to regain control of the autonomic internet will be unlikely to succeed.”

And now this… So much is dependent on AI and the internet as pointed out by Louise Cypher.

WARNING! It's Collapsing Fast - And Millions WILL Be Affected

TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. Treasury Department has reported that Chinese hackers gained access to its computers in a state-sponsored cyberattack. It’s like a bank being robbed without the thieves ever stepping inside—a potential record-breaking heist. Cybercriminals could seize close to a billion dollars.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of patients have had their personal information—names, dates of birth, and other sensitive data—exposed on the dark web. It’s becoming clear that this type of malicious software is spreading globally. Most companies share the same vulnerabilities. This is a massive threat, and people need to understand the scale. As a nation, we are likely not doing enough.

All of our data is online. This isn’t just about the companies we shop with—it’s about all of us. We hand over our personal information every day. Now imagine if a major bank were hit by a large-scale cyberattack that couldn’t be resolved for weeks. The consequences would be catastrophic. Tens of millions of workers might not receive their paychecks, unable to pay rent, mortgages, or even buy food. Cash wouldn’t solve the problem because ATMs rely on the same systems and would fail.

This is only the beginning. Stock markets could crash faster than during the Great Depression as people watch their pensions disappear. Supermarkets, hospitals, landlords, fuel supplies, school payrolls—all depend on constant digital transactions. Even a brief interruption could ripple across the economy.

Our entire financial system depends on one fragile concept: trust. Once that trust is broken, everything begins to unravel. I’ve been warning about this for years, and in some places, it’s already happening. Cyberattacks are increasing in frequency and sophistication.

Consider some examples:

November 2015: Hackers used malware called BlackEnergy to infiltrate Ukraine’s power grid, cutting electricity for nearly 250,000 people for up to six hours.

December 2016: The same group, known as Sandworm and linked to Russian military intelligence, struck again, cutting power to large parts of Kyiv.

December 2023: Sandworm targeted Ukraine’s main telecom provider, Keestar, disrupting mobile service and internet for over 24 million users. Even air raid warning systems stopped functioning.

The danger of a fully digital infrastructure is clear. In April 2024, U.S.-based Change Healthcare, which handles insurance claims, prescription verifications, and payments for hospitals and clinics, was crippled by ransomware. Pharmacies couldn’t verify medications, clinics couldn’t submit claims, and doctors were forced to cancel important procedures. Change Healthcare eventually paid $22 million to restore its systems, but the damage had already spread throughout the healthcare system.

In October 2023, a ransomware attack on the British Library destroyed nearly 600 gigabytes of archived data, including historic metadata and catalog records. Months of disruption followed, costing millions and permanently damaging one of the UK’s most respected institutions.

Cyberattacks are growing more common. By June 2025, over 27% of UK businesses had experienced an attack in the previous 12 months, up from 16% the year before. Many companies were unprepared for extended downtime, leaving them vulnerable to collapse after just one more breach.

Major retailers have also suffered. Marks & Spencer’s online store was offline for nearly two months, causing a 20% drop in clothing sales. Harrods and the Co-op were hit as well, with millions of customer records compromised. The personal data stolen—names, addresses, payment details—often ends up on the dark web, sold by data brokers without consent. This information can be used for phishing attacks, AI impersonation, or targeted scams, making individuals increasingly vulnerable.

Now imagine if the next major cyberattack targeted a global bank. Hackers could exploit an unknown vulnerability, introducing AI-driven malware that erases logs, encrypts backups, and shuts down databases. Transactions would freeze, payment apps crash, and ATMs go blank. Customers would initially assume it’s a temporary glitch—but within 48 hours, ATMs would run out of cash, online banking would be offline, and customer service could offer no answers.

Within a week, businesses would miss payrolls, rent would go unpaid, and the bank’s stock price would plummet. Other banks would feel the pressure as customers attempt to move funds. Data loss from ransomware could destroy account records, loans, and transactions, triggering a massive erosion of trust. A nationwide rush to withdraw funds would be catastrophic.

By the second week, small businesses would lay off workers, supply chains would slow, and credit card networks would face delays. Direct deposits would fail, and government statements would struggle to restore confidence. If interbank lending froze, credit would dry up, affecting everyone. Central banks might intervene, but if the systems to move money are broken, liquidity injections alone wouldn’t help.

By week three, mortgage payments would be missed, loans frozen, and spending would stall. Small and medium enterprises could collapse. Even digital services like transportation apps, hotel booking systems, and food delivery would fail. People might convert money into crypto or physical assets, driving prices up. Governments would likely attempt emergency interventions, but broken banking infrastructure could still spark civil unrest.

Past attacks show the scale of the threat:

June 2024: CDK Global, a software provider for 10,000 U.S. car dealerships, was hit by ransomware. The $25 million ransom paid didn’t prevent over $1 billion in industry losses.

2015: British telecom Talk experienced a major breach, compromising data from 160,000 customers. Costs, fines, and lost customers totaled over £92 million.

These examples demonstrate that cyberattacks are real, growing, and increasingly sophisticated. Modern hacking tools—especially AI—amplify the risk. AI-powered malware can find vulnerabilities, chain exploits, adapt in real time, and execute attacks autonomously. What once took weeks for a team of hackers can now happen in minutes.

Despite investments in cybersecurity, many banks rely on outdated systems and complex vendor networks. If attacks come from state-backed groups, consequences could include sanctions, diplomatic retaliation, or worse. The International Criminal Court is now investigating cyberattacks on civilian infrastructure as potential war crimes.

There are ways to prepare: stronger encryption, zero-trust architectures, isolated backups, audits, drills, and disclosure laws. But progress is slow, and institutions remain unprepared for prolonged outages. Cybersecurity is now a pillar of national security. Our banks, hospitals, and energy grids are all at risk.

The reality is that the next major threat may not come from tanks, missiles, inflation, unemployment, or housing—but from a line of code. The next crisis could emerge from cyberspace