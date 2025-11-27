Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

Suprised...this standard operating procedure. Folks who watch celebrities have pointed out for years all the masonic/satanic symbols and hand gestures in their social media and press... The Jewish elites will loot this country and send the goy to war for the elites benefit. They often signal each other about the next action using hidden signs. If the goy are informed then the Jewish/masonic elites feel no guilty. Evil is as evil does...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture