Hipkins told Bridge he was working on a written response to questions sent to him as part of phase 2, and to be provided in writing as requested by the inquiry.

The former Covid-19 response minister said he wanted to be co-operative, but was non-committal when asked if he’d appear in person as part of the inquiry.

“[What] I don’t want to see happen is a whole lot of theatrics. I’m very interested in engaging with them on how … we can capture the lessons … [but] the terms of reference are certainly far more political than the first one.”

Phase 1 ended in November last year, with then-inquiry chairman professor Tony Blakely telling journalists vaccine mandates had caused huge pain to a “substantial minority” during the pandemic, and governments should consider whether their benefits outweighed their harms.

From Chris Lynch

The C0-chair of Christchurch attraction Willowbank Wildlife Reserve has described the COVID-19 vaccine mandates as emotionally confronting and deeply divisive for staff and customers during the pandemic.

In October 2021, when discussing mandates and vaccine certificates, Jacinda Ardern stated bluntly: “That is what it is” regarding a vaccinated vs. unvaccinated divide, admitting the policy created clear societal separation.

On Monday, Mark Willis told the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Government’s COVID-19 response that the mandates created significant tension and division within his organisation.

“We had customers that were angry with us for enforcing vaccine mandates, and that frustration was often vented at our staff. They found it quite emotionally confronting,” he said.

Willis said the mandates also caused rifts among staff, with some strongly supporting compulsory vaccination and others holding opposing views.

“It created a division within the staff. Some felt alienated because we couldn’t offer them the same employment opportunities as before.”

He described the situation as “emotionally confronting” and said it was compounded by unclear legal advice.

“Lawyers were sitting on both sides of the fence. It elevated employment dispute situations, and we didn’t always feel equipped to handle them.”

Willis said that unlike the financial toll of lockdowns or the closure of international borders, the impact of vaccine mandates was harder to quantify.

“I couldn’t put dollars and cents on the vaccine mandate issue, but we did find it difficult.”

The Royal Commission of Inquiry continues on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, reading or listening to RNZ you’d be forgiven for thinking Jacinda Adern and her “sole source of truth” was still in power

Research experts looking into the Covid-19 lockdowns say having people report breaches was highly ineffective and burdensome, as the first public hearings into New Zealand's Covid response continue.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 is looking into the government's response to the pandemic and its effects.

This week's hearings particularly concentrate on the impact of the extended lockdown in Auckland and Northland in 2021 and on vaccine mandates and safety.

On Tuesday, Dr Antje Deckert told the Inquiry that 63,000 lockdown breaches were reported to police by citizens during levels 4, 3 and 2.

Police road stops were also counterproductive because officers were often unclear on how to enforce lockdown rules, she said.

Deckert said people found it difficult balancing government messaging of being kind while also enforcing lockdown rules.

Representatives from the disabled community have revealed they were often a target of abuse during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

A Pasifika health expert said the Pacific population was over-represented in all aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pasifika Future chief executive Debbie Sorensen said during the Delta-strain outbreak of the pandemic 27 percent of all cases were Pacific.

"Pacific Covid-19 cases for those aged over 60 had a 30 percent higher mortality rate, we were over-represented in every single figure that related to the outbreak right through all phases.

Auckland Council disability advisory group co-chair Barry De Geest said because disabled people were often mask or vaccine exempt, it led to cases of discrimination.

"The number of people we had crying because they'd been uptown or done something and they were being abused by people saying you know 'put your mask on', you know 'think of us', you know so there was so much of that."

De Geest said more thought needed to be put towards the social side of how disabled people could be supported and entertained in a lockdown.

General Practitioner Dr Fiona Bolden said more people would have died of Covid-19 if not for the lockdowns imposed by the government during the pandemic.

New Zealand's health system would not have been able to cope had the government acted like other nations, she said.

"If we had gone ahead as happened in other countries, we would've had extreme difficulty in managing that number of extremely unwell people and I'm sure more people would've died as a result."

Meanwhile, elderly advocates said the digitisation of essential services during the Covid lockdowns created obstacles for some senior citizens.

Age Concern New Zealand's Karen Billings-Jensen said there were challenges for elderly people who were not digitally connected.

"So those who had family support those issues were easily resolved, but we even find now that increased digitalisation of support services still creates a challenge. I guess for those who were already socially isolated the loss of any support system they did have was hard and the bubble of one was really difficult."

Billings-Jensen said many elderly were still reluctant to leave their homes, fearful of being exposed to new strains of Covid….

Has anyone told RNZ that phase 2 of the Inquiry is about the government response to “covid-19”?

People with Long Covid are disappointed they will not be prioritised as part of public hearings about the government's pandemic response.

Phase two of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the official response to Covid-19 gets underway in Auckland on Monday, and will run until Thursday.

It will hear from everyday people and their experiences of the government's decisions over vaccine use and lockdowns, including the extended lockdowns in Auckland and Northland. It will also hear from businesses and organisations affected.

Long Covid Support Aotearoa spokesperson Catherine Appleby said she felt in choosing its focus, the inuiry had missed an opportunity to include the perspectives of people with post-Covid conditions.

"A massive mistake really, to do that, because we were directly affected and our lives are still particularly affected as well."

Appleby worked as a nurse at an urgent care centre when Covid-19 hit in 2020.

Each day, after her shift, she would have to strip down her clothes on her doorstep, in the hope she wouldn't transmit Covid to her whānau. It's something many other healthcare practitioners did.

In 2022, she caught Covid-19 herself. She returned to work thinking she was recovered, but the symptoms didn't go away.

She reduced her hours of work in the hope it would improve things, but it didn't.

"Finally, I just had to decide, and at that stage, I was over two and a half years into Long Covid, and I thought, "I'm looking down the barrel of non-recovery. If I want to have any chance of recovery, I just have to stop working completely."….

