Pfizer Whistleblower Justin Leslie. 'There is no HantaVirus'
It’s just another scam.
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Pfizer Whistleblower Justin Leslie’s Undercover Revelations
Today I sit down with a former Pfizer employee Justin Leslie who worked on the Covid mRNA shots who quickly became a whistleblower when his colleagues were acknowledging this was going to cause harm. Profits were more important than patient outcomes & people need to be held accountable for everything that played out during the pandemic.
Timestamps:
0:00 How Justin Got The Job
8:27 Waking Up To The Truth
15:48 Undercover Footage
31:45 Working For Project Veritas
40:17 Batch Variability
46:01 James O’Keefe Fallout
56:40 Terrain Theory
59:10 Pfizer Mutating Covid
1:03:40 Contagion & Biofields
1:07:20 Bohemian Grove Visit