It’s just another scam.

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Pfizer Whistleblower Justin Leslie’s Undercover Revelations

Today I sit down with a former Pfizer employee Justin Leslie who worked on the Covid mRNA shots who quickly became a whistleblower when his colleagues were acknowledging this was going to cause harm. Profits were more important than patient outcomes & people need to be held accountable for everything that played out during the pandemic.



Timestamps:

0:00 How Justin Got The Job

8:27 Waking Up To The Truth

15:48 Undercover Footage

31:45 Working For Project Veritas

40:17 Batch Variability

46:01 James O’Keefe Fallout

56:40 Terrain Theory

59:10 Pfizer Mutating Covid

1:03:40 Contagion & Biofields

1:07:20 Bohemian Grove Visit



