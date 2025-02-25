Following my own reflections earlier today I have used my prerogative to block people for only the second time since I have been writing this blog.

I welcome contrary views but when it becomes personal and I am accused of saying the opposite of what I wrote it becomes personal and for me intolerable.

This is not about contrary views but about personal attack.

If you want to say such stuff you’d better come armed with some good evidence and analysis of your own.

The following is the only part of the comments that I could access.

If you read the article (as he didn’t) you will find that it is a nuanced set of reflections that come to a similar conclusion as the “conspiracy theorists”.

Perhaps I didn’t shout loud enough? Lol.