Seemorerocks

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duck
4h

no Chinese rare earths for the warmongers = au revoir "america", occupiers, psychopaths, gentially mutilated

from their own mouths:

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/The-Pentagon-Has-268-Days-to-Replace-Americas-Most-Critical-Supply-Chain.html

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