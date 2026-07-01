BREAKING PEPE: The MOU ‘Coma’ Was Fake-Iran, Oman and Pakistan’s SECRET Gulf Plan

Sources on Transition Protocol claim that Iran and Oman have already moved toward controlling the Strait of Hormuz — the world’s most important oil chokepoint — with Pakistan and China allegedly backing a broader post-U.S. Gulf security architecture. In this episode, Zulfiqar Ali and Pepe Escobar examine whether the U.S.–Iran MOU is really dead, whether Trump is being pushed back to the table, and why the next phase may depend on frozen Iranian funds, Khamenei’s funeral timeline, and the Saudi–Pakistan defense track.



This is a source-driven geopolitical breakdown. Public reporting has already confirmed major pieces of the wider context: the U.S.–Iran MOU, Pakistan/Qatar mediation, Hormuz reopening discussions, Oman–Iran sovereignty talks, UAE/Qatar frozen-funds movement, and debate inside Team Trump. The strongest claims are clearly framed as developing or source-based where independent confirmation is not yet available.



Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on de-dollarization, BRICS, great-power rivalry, West Asia, sanctions, energy security, and the emerging multipolar world.



Vice President JD Vance accidentally confesses the Trump administration's fake peace deal with Iran is a total scam.

Netanyahu says he wants to 'END AMERICAN AID' to Israel

Excellent commentary from yesterday

Alastair Crooke : Russia Ready For War With Europe

Coming up

CIA & MOSSAD PLOT TO TOPPLE IRAN, VANCE SHUT IT DOWN – w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson