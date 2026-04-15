I thoroughly recommend this interview with Pepe Escobar.

I have transcribed a section at the beginning where he describes what happened during the negotations.

Unbelievable, but all-to believable!

Pepe Escobar: The ‘Second Coming’ at Hormuz — Trump Blocks the Blockade

Partial trancript

There are some very interesting details coming out from members of parliament of Iran who were actually in the room.

These are the best like our friend Professor Marandi, he was outside of the room. So people were telling him what was going on.

So some of these guys, don't forget the Iranian delegation was 71 people. So we still don't know how many when when Aragchi and Vance were actually in the same room talking face to face. We don't know how many Iranians. I would assume at least seven or eight because these people were and some of them are members of the security council.

This guy who start leaking very discreetly some stuff is a parliament member. He said that in the beginning Aragchi and Vance there was a certain flow. It was a relatively adult conversation.

Soon guess who barges inside the room?

Dumb and dumber. Heckle and Jackal, Tweedle Dee and Twiddle Dum and Kushner with messages from Netanyahu.

And after that there was a phone call from Netanyahu to Vance.

According to our member of parliament after that the whole thing started to derail.

I think this is all all of us need to know about it and the position of Vance was terrible.

Well, to start with, can you imagine in the most important diplomatic day in the modern history of the United States and Iran in the past 47 years, the president of the United States was playing golf and then at night he went to a fucking UFC, whatever, with his secretary of state who should have been in the room. So, this means that they set Vance up.

They sent him on a mission impossible.

Come on. The guy went to Yale Law School. How how how he didn't see this thing coming? It's unbelievable. They put him in the line of fire.

He didn't have any autonomy.

There are differences on how many calls from 6 to 12 to to Trump during the 15-hour negotiation process.

And on top of it, direct interference from Netanyahu via Tweedle Dee and Twiddle Dum and the phone call.

So, obviously they didn't go there to negotiate. I put this in my my column is coming out in Russia, I think after our conversation, unfortunately.

Basically the Americans went there to dictate not to negotiate.

There's an extra little bit of information that came from another source. the whole uuranium enrichment Kabuki was not the main thing.

He actually said that and then with Kushner and Witkoff the Americans wanted a cut, a very large cut on the toll booth.

It was about money.

Grifters. And this is what they are.

They are a bunch of bloody grifters.

Why do they send Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee to something so important?

Because they want some money out of it.

So obviously the whole thing had to collapse.

And of course the degree of unpreparedness of the American delegations.

The Iranians were, wow! Can you imagine that?

Only the um nuclear dossier in the Iranians, they had a file this thick, 120 pages with all the details underlined everywhere. So they they they had the whole all the dossiers on top of their hands and in written files all of them.

The Americans arrived with two or three pages which they probably didn't read somebody scribble for them, you know.

So, they were completely unprepared and dealing with an extremely well-prepared delegation.

But the most incredible thing is that in the beginning at least there was some degree of dialogue.

Okay. Vance is not a drifter. At least we don't know. But and he seems to have a brain. So it was in the beginning. Yeah. Okay. Tiny brain. But at least there was some measure of dialogue.

And Aragchi is an extremely patient guy. He's very cool, measured and patient. He listens.

So obviously he was making an effort to listen to Vance.

But then the whole thing completely derailed which was expected. Our Pakistani friends, apart everything that we know about this Pakistani junta. Basically this is a this government is run by Field Marshall Munir who has Trump on speed dial, and it's part of the industrial security intelligence complex comp complex in Pakistan. The people who put Imran Khan in jail we we all know.

But okay, credit to them they broke their backs to make this thing work. They worked like hell.

And this is what I heard from Pakistan.

I was doing a podcast with Pakistanis before talking to you guys. That was very interesting.

Behind the scenes, he told me a few things that he heard from the the Pakistani mediators,

They were not the the architects of the whole thing. They were the gobetweens but as go-betweens.

They did a great job.

There is a I don't know you have if you have seen a photo there is uh the face of Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani foreign minister

He's totally dejected, We cannot see the face of Vance but we see the face of Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan), talking to Vance like you can see that he's pissed. It's like he's saying you come to my country and you fuck us up in the middle of all that knowing from the beginning that you were just using us for who gave you the right to do this.

This is what you read in Munir's face.

That's very very impressive and that sums it all up I would say.

But they, and they keep they keep working 247. They say look maybe there's going to be a second round. It could be here or maybe it could be somewhere else maybe in Qatar. But they're still working for a second round of negotiations. Even though the end a as as you saw and the whole world saw that key phrase by Vance, they decided not to accept our terms…..

Pepe’s column on Sputnik

© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili

The whole planet is asking the same question: Will CENTCOM dare to go to war against China?

This is not a wild hypothetical anymore.

According to MarineTraffic data, the Chinese-owned Rich Starry tanker, sailing under the Malawi flag, linked to Shanghai Xianrun, and departing from Sharjah in the UAE carrying roughly 250,000 barrels of metanol, crossed the Strait of Hormuz this Tuesday, displaying the message “China Owner & Crew.”

So the Rich Starry was the first tanker to transit and exit the Strait of Hormuz, on the way to China, since the Trump blockade-to-unblock-the-Strait is in effect.

In an unusually non-understated manner, what Beijing is signaling is that a desperate Trump Administration won’t be able to play Pirates of the Caribbean – remixed as Pirates of Hormuz – on China.

CENTCOM did mention that the blockade is against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports. The Rich Starry came from Sharjah – so technically it was not targetable. The real test of the blockade will be when a Chinese tanker, for instance, leaves from Bandar Abbas.

The IRGC tollbooth meawnhile, is oblivious to CENTCOM’s designs. It is being tweaked virtually in real time – now evolved into a detailed 5-tier vetting system applying to every ship coming from whatever port. All vessels that have been able to cross lately – from China, India, Pakistan and a few other friendly nations – have used the same narrow sea lanes in Iranian territorial waters, bordering the islands of Qeshm and Larak.

Everyone – apart from special cases - needs to pay the $1 per barrel toll, in bitcoin or yuan. That’s cleared in less than 5 seconds. Then the tanker receives a VHF password.

Any ship with insurance, flag-state registration and Western port access won‘t pass. These compliant ships are already heading to American ports.

The fascinating angle concerns the vast Iranian shadow fleet: not insured; may use any flag; no need to access any Western ports; already sanctioned to death; hence completely alien to the American system enforced by the blockade. Blockade or not, several tankers continue loading at Iranian terminals.

There are around 160 million barrels of oil already floating outside the Strait of Hormuz: that means Iran can continue to supply its customers in Asia, especially China, at least until the middle of July, assuming the figure of 1.8 million barrels a day imported by China.

A blockade to protect the petrodollar

For the record: as much as the war on Iran, in trademark Empire of Chaos fashion, once again smashes international law – call it Bellum Iniustum (“Unjust War”) – the announced naval blockade also means an act of war according to international law.

President Xi Jinping this Tuesday went straight to the point: the rule of law cannot be “used when convenient and discarded when not”. He added, “we must not allow the world to revert to the law of the jungle.”

Now compare it with Trump’s own rationale for the - illegal -blockade. A statement ruling that, “We will not allow Iran to sell oil to the people it likes and not to those it doesn’t. It will be all or nothing” was followed by “Let China send its ships to us. Send them to Venezuela. We have plenty of oil. We’ll even sell it cheaper.”

That was the dead giveaway that the blockade is at the crux of the petrodollar war. China buys from Iran in petrodollars. Trump’s game is not about selling oil; it’s about making China dependent on the petrodollar.

Coming down to the nitty-gritty, Trump’s Invincible Armada cannot impose a naval blockade without an array of ships. As it stands, they are nowhere to be seen.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was spotted in the Gulf of Oman, roughly 125 miles away from southeast Iran: by the way, a juicy target for Iranian missiles. This is the distance when laundry rooms on US aircraft carriers tend to catch fire.

The USS George H.W. Bush and its carrier strike group are currently off the coast of Namibia.

Talk about thalassocratic cowardice: they have to circumnavigate Africa because they are afraid of facing Ansarallah in the Bab-al-Mandeb. The dissuasive force of the Yemeni Houthis, incidentally, barely compares with Iran’s enhanced firepower.

Even if the blockade would be really implemented, Iran still has multiple ways to ship oil overland across Eurasia to China, part of the China-Iran railway, a New Silk Roads/BRI project (paid by Beijing). The Epstein Syndicate, predictably, bombed a stretch, but that has already been restored. Additionally, Iran can make a deal with Turkmenistan to use their gas pipeline (also paid by China).

Reality during this demented war has been stranger than fiction. But the notion that CENTCOM would dare to seize a Chinese ship and park it, for instance, in Djibouti, not to mention sink it – an act of war – defies reason. Well, with a deranged Christian Zionist as US Secretary of Forever Wars, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, in the Big Picture…

Three crucial developments are essential to capture which way the wind is blowing.

The process of accepting Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is already in effect. The system was legalized by the Iranian Parliament last month, and further details are being negotiated with Oman. Even Japan already used the system. South Korea sent a special emissary to Tehran to discuss exactly that. South Korea will end up removing sanctions on Iran and will duly pay the tollbooth. If Seoul, a key Asian customer, clinches a preferential treatment deal, virtually everyone will follow. And there’s nothing Washington can do about it. The Putin-Pezeshkian phone call. The Putin-Pezeshkian phone call also provides quite the picture. Putin made clear that Russia considers Iran’s security “intrinsically linked” to Russia’s. So every agression against Tehran has to be seen as a major destabilization of Eurasia. Crucially, Putin and Pezeshkian are interested in the total activation of the International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), as soon as possible. The INSTC is one of the key new connectivity corridors of the 21st century, alongside the Arctic Silk Road (see my documentary on the INSTC,shot last year in Iran, from the Caspian to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman). So here we have Putin’s softly softly message to the White House – parallel to China’s. If CENTCOM dares to attack Iranian ships, it will be attacking the strategic partner of the world’s premier nuclear power. The cherry on this lethal cake.This Tuesday and Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on an official visit to China, talking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Russia-China strategic partnership, more than ever, in effect.

The new Primakov triangle – RIC (Russia-Iran-China) in effect.

Blockade? What blockade?