Iran is prepared to take the war beyond the Strait of Hormuz and into the Indian Ocean if nothing moves this week — that is what Pepe Escobar’s contacts and three separate decision-level sources in Tehran are telling Transition Protocol. Here is the way out Washington did not take, the deadlines that start the clock, and who will and will not fight.



In the first edition of THE WEEK AHEAD, Pepe Escobar — speaking from Bangkok at 1 a.m. Monday — joins host Zulfiqar Ali to map the seven days that could decide the Iran war.



— Xi’s off-ramp: according to Escobar, Xi Jinping told Trump face to face to go back to the memorandum both sides signed. Chinese state media reported Xi backed a return to the June 17 Islamabad memorandum.

— The clock: Mohsen Rezaei’s four-to-five-day window runs out Monday 28 September; Wednesday 30 September is a second deadline, as Escobar describes it.

— Hormuz on Iran’s terms: pay the fee, get IRGC Navy clearance — or be attacked.

— Yemen: the Saudi strike on a market in Taiz, and what comes next.

— Pakistan’s answer: will Islamabad join a Saudi–Pakistani–Turkish campaign against Yemen?

The host’s sources say no. On Tuesday he brings the answer from a decision-maker.

