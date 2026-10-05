Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 5

Mr Hedseth keeps claiming they are "escorting" all this oil though a mined and watched channel. CENTCOM spouting propoganda makes it real I guess. Meanwhile that non existant Iranian Navy hits anything moving in the gulf not sailing with IRGC permission.

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