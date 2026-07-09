Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/07/09/how-khameneis-last-act-is-defeating-natostan/

We interrupt this program to announce that the MoU cat has left its coma – and has virtually flatlined.

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That was entirely predictable.

Baboon of Barbaria and his minions broke their pledge to waive oil sanctions on Iran. The commitment was revoked by the Treasury Dept.

They broke the wobbly ceasefire – with strikes on Iran’s southern coastal posts; Iran responded; the US doubled down; and the escalation ladder is back.

They broke the understanding on navigating the Strait of Hormuz with serial tanker provocations: the IRGC Navy responded in kind.

They broke – via the death cult – the MoU pledge to end the war “on all fronts including Lebanon”.

Baboon of Barbaria signed the MoU with much fanfare in Versailles and in trademark nasty, brutish manner, broke it during the extended funeral ceremonies of assassinated Leader Ayatollah Khamenei – with tens of millions of Iranians demonstrating total national cohesion, alongside Iraqis in Najaf and Karbala.

Total Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz is back in effect.

And the Bab el-Mandeb may be next.

All that was proceeding in conjunction with the NATO summit in Ankara – where Trump declared, frothing at the mouth, and hysterically angry, that the ceasefire was “over” and described Iranian politicians, in neo-Crassus mode, as “scum” and “liars”, “vicious, violent people”. Talk about narcissistic self-projection.

It was so fitting for Baboon of Barbaria to re-escalate the war straight out of a summit of the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization. CENTCOM targets include Iran’s civilian infrastructure and connectivity corridors. Certified terror tactics.

It’s always crucial to re-emphasize that the NATO war on Russia and the American war on Iran are declinations of the same imperial war against sovereign civilization-states deeply implicated in Eurasia integration.

Cue to that ghastly NATO Secretary-General, Tutti Frutti al-Rutti, giving the game away, describing Europe as “one big platform of power projection for the United States”: after all “5,000 planes had taken off from European airports” to support the American war on Iran.

Here it is, for anyone with an IQ over 50 across the West to understand: NATO is no more than a – vassalized – launch pad for the Empire of Chaos, Plunder and Piracy.

Baboon of Barbaria was not impressed by the Dutch clown. On the contrary: he vociferated against Italy – “very bad” – for not opening its bases; against the UK because it only opened a few; threatened Spain with a trade cutoff since Madrid closed its airspace to the war last March; and added his “need” to gobble up Greenland.

That’s how the Empire treats the vassal “platform”: as “scum”.

NATO to Europeans: “Let Them Eat Drones”

The short headline to describe the NATO summit in Ankara is “Let Them Eat Drones”. The message is directed to every European taxpayer across the spectrum.

NATO wants every member-state to turn into a war economy, with each nation paying a hefty 5% of GDP to host US bases used to attack the proverbial “existential threats” to the Empire: Russia, Iran, China.

Follow the money. There’s no money. None of these impecunious member-states can possibly meet the 5% threshold of GDP for weapons. None of them are stupid enough to believe they need to go to war against China. They are absolutely clueless on how to react to the massive strategic defeat Iran inflicted on the US.

Yet everybody was in a jolly good mood when it comes to keep prosecuting their war against Russia – which anyone with a brain knows it’s lost – plunging extra $70 billion on black hole Ukraine for it to go on till the last Ukrainian.

Now compare all this Western compounded dementia with the astonishing spectacle of the millions in the streets of Tehran, Qom and Mashhad – and in Najaf and Karbala in Iraq – paying their respects to the late, assassinated Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

There could not be a more graphic depiction of civilization against barbarism.

The farewell ceremony in the sacred Abbash shrine in Karbala highlighted the deep connection between the crucial religious/spiritual centers in Iran and Iraq: in a nutshell, Shi’ite unity also extrapolating as a demonstration of soft power, because Sunnis and Christians were also paying their respects.

Translation: the Salafi-jihadi fringe was relegated to the dustbin. And that’s the key reason why the usual suspects, in panic, needed to re-start the kinetic assault against Persia. They simply cannot afford a West Asia-wide regional rejection of their barbarism.

Cue to the usual suspects using Qatari (Al Udeid) and Saudi (Prince Sultan) bases and airspaces to attack Iranian targets and re-detonate Arab-Persian and Sh‘ite-Sunni Divide and Rule.

Tehran had reached an understanding with both Qatar and Abu Dhabi weeks ago: Iran would not bomb them in exchange for the release of frozen Iranian funds. Same with Riyadh – in exchange for improved diplomatic relations. Pakistani mediators are now breaking their backs to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.

Khamenei’s last extraordinary act

Over and over again we will have to keep coming back to the meaning of the multi-million, extended march of solid national cohesion unleashed by the rituals/ceremonies linked to assassinated Ayatollah Khamenei.

That was not only a tribute – from every background and every social class – to one of the key spiritual/political leaders of the late 20th/early 21st century.

Over 100 nations sent high-level delegations to the ceremonies. A who’s who of the Global South was represented. Russia sent the number two in government, Medvedev Unplugged, as Putin’s personal envoy. China sent its senior parliamentary leadership. Pakistan sent its Prime Minister side by side with powerful Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Central Asia, the Caucaus, West Asia, even the Taliban deputy Foreign Minister, they were all there. Not a single NATOstan vassal sent a delegation. Well, after all Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not invite any Western nation that backed the American war.

On top of it, everyone with a brain across the Global South knows that these Western “liberal democracies” are being plunged by their unspeakably mediocre elites into the darkest pit of nihilistic moral collapse.

Iran anyway, as a rising, re-emerging regional and Global South power, with its domestic cohesion fully reaffirmed, even under tremendous challenges, does not need them. Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkiye, the Central Asians, that was emerging multipolarity attending a funeral and posing for one of the definitive photographs of the New Great Game.

So yes: we should consider the extraordinary scenes this week in Iran and Iraq as Khamenei’s last – extraordinary – act. Defiance. Resilience. Sovereignty. Dignity. It’s as if his intuition had told him that would inexorably happen; as if he was comforted by the larger-than-life meaning his assassination would have for Iran.

Beyond all the crassness, the lies and the furious anger displayed by the barbarian empire, this is the week that will pass into History as Iran solidifying its status as a surefire civilization-state – proud of its deep history and national cohesion.

No wonder Barbaria fears the Persians so much.

And then of course there’s China – which supported the nearly flatlined MoU from the beginning, and now recognizes why Tehran could not care less anymore.

While no one was watching, Beijing expanded their yuan liquidity pool to $500 billion (doubled Bond Connect quotas); launched a gold clearing hub in Hong Kong; and announced yuan-denominated gold futures.

The Bank of China clearly sees how global yuan demand is expanding beyond trade into “investment, financing, pricing” and, crucially,” reserve holdings.” Translation: accelerated de-dollarization. Barbaria better be set for a rude awakening.