Sources tell Transition Protocol that Iran has informed Pakistan it agrees in principle to return to the MOU process — on Iran's sequencing: the Strait of Hormuz settled first, the US blockade lifted and funds unfrozen second, and the nuclear file last. In this episode, Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali go line by line through a fresh intel report: the US delegation's Monday meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ Rawalpindi, the personal letter hand-delivered to the Supreme Leader, the venue fight between Islamabad, Doha and Switzerland, and the security guarantees Pakistan is prepared to mount.



With Abqaiq burning, the Red Sea effectively uninsurable, and the Strait of Hormuz still closed to unapproved shipping, our analysts assess that Washington has roughly until mid-August to start implementing its MOU commitments — or lose control of a global oil shock. Where a claim is based on our sources rather than public reporting, we say so on screen.



Credibility note: Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical correspondent and analyst of Eurasian integration; Zulfiqar Ali brings direct regional sourcing on the Pakistan–Iran channel. Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitics program covering the multipolar transition, de-dollarization and West Asia. Subscribe on YouTube and Substack for daily coverage.

