“You’re going to be on your own.” What MBS reportedly told Trump before the strike order was pulled — and why it worked.

Transition Protocol

Aug 05, 2026

The Call That Stopped a War

There was no “Gates of Hell” attack on Iran this weekend — and according to this week’s briefing, that’s not because Washington had a change of heart. It’s because Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince picked up the phone and told Trump plainly: proceed, and you’re on your own to pay for it. Layered behind that call is a second, even more pointed message — reportedly delivered by Pakistan’s Field Marshal, in five words that ended the conversation: “The time for escalation has ended.” What follows is the clearest picture yet of what actually happened this weekend, and the countdown now running toward August 16.

The exact wording of MBS’s warning to Trump — and the veiled threat about Saudi airspace access behind it

Why Iran’s Hormuz “demands” making headlines this week are already sitting inside the memorandum Washington signed

The two Pakistan trips — one imminent, one scheduled for the exact day the 60-day clock expires — that could decide the deal’s fate

The single-source line about Chinese satellite integration through Gwadar that we’re flagging, not asserting

Why China may be the real strategic winner of this entire war — and how Pakistan fits into that picture

The possibility, discussed but unconfirmed, of a resolution that doesn’t involve military action at all

The Call That Actually Stopped the Strike

This week’s central finding inverts the weekend’s dominant narrative. Reporting shared on this episode describes a Sunday phone call involving Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal — a three-way conversation that reflects how far Riyadh’s position has shifted in just days.

Behind it sits a more direct communication: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly called Trump personally and delivered an unambiguous warning — proceed with the strike, and Saudi Arabia bears no responsibility for the consequences. This publication’s sourcing adds a specific detail beyond the confirmed call itself: a veiled threat that Saudi airspace access would be withdrawn if Trump proceeded — something reported to have happened only once before in the last fifty years. The underlying call and the cancelled strike are corroborated across multiple channels; the precise wording and the airspace threat remain attributed to sources close to the process and should be read at that weight.

“The Time for Escalation Has Ended”

The most sensitive claim in this week’s reporting concerns a second, separate message — this one from Munir directly to Trump. Per sourcing described as coming from someone who says they heard the exchange firsthand, Munir’s words were exact: “The time for escalation has ended.”

This is single-source and unconfirmed in its specifics. What corroborates it is Trump’s own documented deference to Munir as a trusted mediator — one of a small number of people in the world he’s known to actually listen to. If the account holds, it explains a pattern that’s otherwise hard to reconcile: a president who spent days threatening the “harshest bombing campaign of the war” standing down within hours of two phone calls.

Iran’s “New” Hormuz Demands Aren’t New

A significant correction to the week’s coverage: American mainstream media spent much of the last day characterizing Iran’s Hormuz position as an escalation — new demands, new leverage. According to Mohsen Rezaei, described as Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s top military advisor, speaking on Iranian television, this framing is simply inaccurate. Everything Iran is asking for — an end to the war, lifted sanctions, and the return of frozen funds — is already written into the memorandum of understanding both sides signed.

The practical implication, if accurate: Washington isn’t being asked to concede anything new. It’s being asked to implement what it already committed to. That reframing matters enormously for how the coming weeks should be read — this isn’t a story of Iran hardening its position, but of a memorandum nobody has actually fulfilled.

The Hormuz Arrangement Taking Shape — Without Washington

Separately from the diplomatic drama, a technical, bilateral negotiation between Iran and Oman over Strait of Hormuz navigation is reportedly close to resolution. The emerging framework: Iran assumes full control of everything moving inbound; Oman coordinates outbound traffic, but under Iranian supervision — with fees and administrative structures still being finalized.

Because neither Iranian nor Omani waters are international, this arrangement, if finalized, becomes a fait accompli the United States has no formal standing to contest. Watch for confirmation in the coming days; multiple sources place this as increasingly likely to close soon.

The Countdown: August 16 and Two Trips to Watch

Two dates anchor everything discussed this week. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi is reportedly expected in Islamabad within days on an open invitation from his Pakistani counterpart. More significant: Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf — described as Iran’s most important official on strategic relations with China — is reportedly expected in Islamabad on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day, with a stay extending through August 16, the exact day the memorandum’s 60-day implementation window closes.

The symbolism is deliberate. If Ghalibaf remains in Islamabad as the clock runs out, Pakistan positions itself at the literal center of whatever comes next — revival, collapse, or renegotiation of the deal both sides signed.

Also raised, at a lower confidence level: serious consideration among Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and US contacts of a resolution path that doesn’t involve military action at all. This is characterized as an ongoing discussion, not a confirmed outcome, and should be treated as exactly that.

China’s Quiet Hand — and a Claim We’re Flagging Carefully

A recurring theme this week: Pakistan’s role as intermediary sits inside a much larger frame, with China’s influence running through nearly every channel discussed — the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Iran’s Belt and Road investments, and a strategic partnership neither Washington nor Israel has found a way to counter. As one assessment put it plainly on air, an attack on Iran functions, in practice, as an indirect attack on Chinese interests across Eurasia — which is offered as one explanation for why Beijing has worked, without firing a shot, to prevent Iranian regime change.

One claim requires explicit caution. Reporting describes an accelerated integration of Chinese BeiDou satellite systems with Iranian capability, reportedly routed through Gwadar port and overland into Iran, with activity described as accelerating “as recent as last week.” This is single-source, thinly corroborated, and we are flagging it here rather than asserting it as established fact.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The bottom line: The weekend’s strike was reportedly stopped by two direct interventions — MBS’s warning to Trump and Munir’s blunter message that “the time for escalation has ended” — not by any change in Iran’s underlying position, which hasn’t moved because it doesn’t need to: Iran’s demands are already written into the memorandum Washington signed. The Hormuz arrangement between Iran and Oman appears close to finalizing without American input. And two Pakistani diplomatic dates — August 14 and, decisively, August 16 — now anchor the next phase of this crisis. What to watch next: whether Araghchi’s Islamabad visit and Ghalibaf’s August 14–16 trip materialize as described, whether the Iran-Oman Hormuz framework is formally announced, and whether the 60-day MOU clock produces revival, collapse, or renegotiation when it expires on August 16.

This briefing is based on reporting and analysis from Pepe Escobar, in conversation with Zulfiqar Ali, recorded Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Claims regarding the specific wording of the MBS-Trump call, the Saudi airspace warning, Munir’s direct message to Trump, and the accelerated BeiDou/Gwadar integration are sourced to privileged reporting described by the hosts and have not been independently verified through public record. They are presented here as reported, not confirmed fact.