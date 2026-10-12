Doctors of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Programmers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Lawyers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Teachers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Artists, musicians and writers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Accountants and bankers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Engineers and architects of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Journalists of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Translators of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Drivers and pilots of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Scientists and researchers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Psychologists of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Designers and filmmakers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Soldiers of the world, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs. You will no longer be needed.

Humanity, thank you. This AI has been developed on your inputs.

Now we enter the doomsday bunkers and wait for the Golden Age.

SOURCE