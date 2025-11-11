People are starting to LOSE It. They're starting to see what is happening in the USA - VIDEO montageRobin WestenraNov 11, 20251033Share1033Share
Just to be succinct: People, hold it together, don't 'lose your shit' as this is exactly what the want us to do.!
Agree. I’ve been developing a central theoretical thread around what I term the anthropologic reversibility thesis, which I believe offers a critical lens through which to assess the limits of authoritarian scalability in Western liberal democracies.
The core argument draws a structural comparison between the Agentic State model deployed in 1930s–40s Germany and the contemporary ambitions of Silicon Valley’s surveillance architectures.
While the technological apparatus of control has evolved, I argue that its sustainability remains deeply constrained by the cultural and institutional DNA of Western societies—namely, their emphasis on individual autonomy, pluralism, and legal friction. These features generate what I call agentic reversibility: a structural resistance to totalitarian consolidation, even under conditions of technological saturation.
The “great shift” predicted by 2030/2050 is not progressing at the pace hoped for by its promoters, particularly in Western societies which are still highly individualistic.
Anthropological reversibility is precisely the Achilles' heel of any Western-style techno-totalitarian utopia.
And it is this contradictory process that prevents any irreversible closure of the political and social spheres by technocrats.
However, I may not live to see this occur in real time—perhaps MAiDed before then. I'm 72!