NBC News reported today that the US Department of Defense has prepared plans for a military invasion of Panama. We will give you more details later in the show. First, however, there is some movement in Moscow regarding the US-brokered ceasefire proposal to halt the fighting in Ukraine for 30 days.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/13/25
This is all BS Robin. Wake up. There’s no invasion needed the president of Panama has already made a deal. Unlike the idiot Canadians he understands how you negotiate.