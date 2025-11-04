5G towers emit high-frequency electromagnetic radiation that penetrates the body more deeply than previous generations of wireless technology.

These frequencies disrupt cellular communication, damaging DNA and weakening the immune system over time.

The constant exposure creates oxidative stress, which is a known precursor to chronic diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and heart conditions.

Beyond the physical, 5G interferes with the body’s natural energy field and disrupts brainwave patterns, leading to anxiety, insomnia, and cognitive decline. In essence, 5G doesn’t just connect devices - it disconnects us from health, harmony, and higher consciousness. —-

https://x.com/karma44921039/status/1985049595425271914