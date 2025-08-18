Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
31m

The stuff of nightmares. Why oh why do I have to share this planet with such evildoers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Kanon's avatar
Chris Kanon
13m

Not quite pedo but leading up to it:Tinakori rd murder house: aka the PM residence

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture