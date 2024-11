In the years since I’ve been doing my blog I’ve seen the previously eminently-sensible Chris Martenson go from this.

There was always a reason why his site was called PEAK PROSPERITY.

Now as the world goes to Hell in a Handbasket he chooses this moment to imagine that Trump is going to “return the country to prosperity”

Trump's Revolutionary Plan To Rescue America - Peak Prosperity

Time to choose your name, Chris!