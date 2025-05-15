Pepe Escobar from a couple of days ago

Minsk 3 ahead. As it stands, looks like Moscow is falling into a ghastly trap.

https://t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics/15415

This is the story mainstream media is spinning

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/15/zelenskyy-ukraine-russia-peace-talks-istanbul

From the Russian side.

Putin is not going but is sending a strong delegation, including top generals

https://www.rt.com/russia/617614-istanbul-talks-medinsky-compromise/

The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian side to arrive at the meeting tomorrow at 10 am , Medinsky said.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/87102

Ukrainian Delegation NOT Expected to Arrive for Talks With Russia in Istanbul on Thursday – Source to Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/live-updates-russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul-1122056764.html

One thing is clear: If Trump flies back to Washington, DC tomorrow without having met Putin, that's a massive signal of what's to come. All bad.

This probably says most of what you want to know

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov stated that Vladimir Zelensky's main strategy is to sabotage the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul in order to provoke the US to impose the strictest sanctions against Russia.

Azarov emphasized that Zelensky is trying to provoke a crisis in the negotiations, because the failure of the dialogue could serve as a justification for new, drastic sanctions against Russia.

He also noted that Zelensky sees peace in Ukraine as a "prison with unknown consequences," and that the Ukrainian president would do everything to prevent it from happening.

" He will do everything to prevent peace. Peace means holding elections and lifting martial law. His people will literally tear him to pieces there ," Azarov concluded.

A source from inside the Russian Government delegation to Turkey for the negotiations, said the quiet part out loud today, about Ukraine.

I will report this verbatim. He said:

"I hope everyone can understand why the Russian President didn't come to Turkey or even consider the EU proposed Ceasefire.

This is a waste of our time.

Just look at the Ukrainian side, unorganized, and making unproductive statements "Crimea is Ukraine." We aren't here to argue, you are here to sign a neutrality peace deal and there is no negotiations over it;

> 4 regions and Crimea are accepted Russian

> Neutrality (No NATO)

> End to the killing and discrimination against ethnic Russians

> Denazified

These are permanent statements by Russia and are not changeable.

Did the Ukrainian side miss something?

We are all for peace, but we have the might to keep the SMO going, not you. The only ones to suffer will be the Ukrainian population.

Don't act like this is us begging you, we could declare war and crush you in days if Putin decides, and the world would watch us do it.

We do this to spare your population."

Zero Hedge

Update(1105ET): "We don’t yet know the official level of Russians, but from what we see, it looks phony," Zelensky told reporters in Ankara. So despite the Ukrainian leader earlier declaring "I am here" upon landing in Turkey, he is not in fact at the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

This 'I am here' yet not actually 'there' charade generated some contradictory headlines earlier on Thursday. Zelensky continues his performative gestures aimed at impressing one man: Trump. He even explained that he is sending Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to head the Ukrainian delegation for the Istanbul meeting, now likely underway, out of respect for Trump and the peace process he initiated.

The Kremlin side meanwhile says it's ready to make compromises:

The head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, told Russian state media RIA that Moscow was “ready for discussions.” “We are ready for discussions, for resuming the Istanbul negotiations; we are prepared for possible compromises and their discussion,” Medinsky said, referring to the last known direct talks between Russia and Ukraine that took place in Istanbul in the spring of 2022.

But apparently not on the table is the only thing which could actually end this tragic war - territorial concessions:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv will never recognize parts of Ukraine that are currently occupied as parts of Russia, as he confirmed peace talks are set to go ahead. “In all discussions – and I emphasize this – and this is my unwavering position – we do not legally recognize any of our temporarily occupied territories as Russian. This is the Ukrainian land,” Zelensky told journalists.

Still, the fact the two sides are even at the same table in Istanbul is a huge development and start.

⚡️ Russia delegation has been empowered to negotiate with Ukrainian side — Vladimir Medinsky reacts to the lull in Istanbul talks



'We view these talks as a continuation of negotiations BROKEN by Ukraine 3 years ago pic.twitter.com/Kacw5hhDRM — RT (@RT_com) May 15, 2025

And again, everything Zelensky is doing appears designed to signal Trump - in order to keep America as Kiev's top weapons backer. "Despite the relatively low level of the Russian delegation, out of respect for President Trump, out of respect for the high level of the Turkish delegation and for President Erdogan, we still want to try to take at least the first steps towards a ceasefire, so I have decided to send our delegation to Istanbul now," Zelensky said further.

Zelensky says he is sending defense minister Umerov for direct talks with the Russians in Istanbul, so that nobody (he means Trump) could accuse Ukraine of not trying to reach peace. — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) May 15, 2025

* * *

Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy and close aide, Kirill Dmitriev, has praised US President Donald Trump for putting together Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, the first such direct dialogue between the warring countries since early 2022.

Trump and his team have "made the impossible possible" by bringing Moscow and Kiev to the table. Dmitriev further wrote on X that the Istanbul meeting is happening "against all odds/fierce resistance" and that if "not derailed last-minute, this could be a historic step to peace."

Dmitriev also specifically named Vice President J.D. Vance, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio - the latter two who are present in Istanbul - as major contributors to the mediation effort. The Kremlin had spent the opening years of the conflict blasting the Biden administration for constantly stoking the war and thwarting dialogue, taking Washington-Moscow relations to new historic lows.

As we noted earlier, Ukraine's President Zelensky is actually in Turkey, where he's set to meet with President Erdogan - but separately in the capital of Ankara, and has boasted that "I am here" and that Putin is not. Zelensky has even called the Russian delegation, largely composed of junior officials, "phony".

President Trump meanwhile, while attending meetings in Qatar, was asked by a reporter why the American leader is not himself present in Turkey for the talks:

"Why would he go if I’m not going?" "I wasn’t planning to go and I didn’t think he would if I didn’t." "But we have people there. Marco's doing a fantastic job, Marco's there..."

It remains that Putin has little reason or incentive to go, with war analysts widely recognizing that he remains in the driver's seat militarily, and with Ukrainian forces against the ropes.

‘Why would he go if I’m not going?’: Trump reacts to Putin sitting out Istanbul talks



“I wasn’t planning to go and I didn’t think he would if I didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/4YvqvO8gWh — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) May 15, 2025

Zelensky has until now offered no major concessions, and issues like permanent control over Crimea and the four eastern territories remain sticking points for Moscow. Thus there are unlikely to be any major breakthroughs in Istanbul, but the fact that the two sides are even at the table is a big accomplishment.

Below is an important rundown of what's expected in Istanbul and what's at stake for both sides, excerpted from fresh Responsible Statecraft analysis, Istanbul 2.0: know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em:

* * *

What has changed since then? Ukraine will enter the Istanbul talks in a weaker position that it held in 2022.

Western support for Ukraine financially and economically is not as sound as it was then. No big ticket economic aid and assistance has been made available since the G7 agreement of a $50 billion package of loans, in June 2024. While European states scratched together new economic aid to Ukraine in April, this cannot make up for the reduction in US support.

In territorial terms, Russia withdrew from Kyiv as a concession to the first Istanbul talks and lost ground in Kharkiv and in Kherson in late 2022. However, Russia has gone on steadily to gain further territory in the Donbas since the end of 2023. So while both sides have scores on the board, Russia now maintains the military upper hand on the battlefield and that seems unlikely to change. These two factors in particular were behind President Trump’s February assertion that Ukraine has no cards to play.

What has stayed the same?

NATO membership is still off the table

The verified documents shared by the New York Times last June confirmed that Ukraine’s neutrality and non-membership of NATO was the central issue agreed upon in 2022. Ukraine was ready to become a “permanently neutral state” that would never join NATO or allow foreign forces to be based on its soil.

There seems no route for Ukraine to resile from that given its currently weakened negotiating position and President Trump’s stated view that NATO membership for Ukraine is not practical. Although Germany’s new foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul recently repeated the line that Ukraine’s path to NATO is irreversible, most have agreed, privately and publicly, that Ukraine’s path to NATO is a fraught if not impossible one.

Right now, just having the talks is a huge breakthrough

The Istanbul talks would not be happening had the Trump administration not pushed for it so hard. We don’t need to rehash the “did they or didn’t they” debate around why Ukraine abandoned the Istanbul agreement in April 2022. What is clear, is that Ukraine became entrenched, not only in not negotiating with Russia, but in excluding Russia from all discussions on peace in Ukraine from then onward.

Having agreed in principle for Ukraine to accept neutral status Zelensky was pushing his own ten point peace plan. This included, among other things, Russia withdrawing its troops to the pre-2014 border, i.e. giving up Crimea and the Donbass and creating a Euro-Atlantic Security Architecture, by which he meant Ukraine joining NATO. Peace summits were organized in various countries that explicitly excluded Russia, culminating in the Switzerland event on June 15, 2024.

At this event, President Zelensky was dug in deeper on resisting any engagement with Russia until a full withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine, which was a completely unrealistic proposal. “Russia can start negotiations with us even tomorrow without waiting for anything – if they leave our legal territories,” he said.

Even after President Trump was elected, European leaders clung to the line that “only Ukraine can decide what peace means.”’ I see no circumstances in which a Kamala Harris presidency would have cajoled President Zelensky to enter into negotiations. Tomorrow’s talks wouldn’t be happening unless the Trump administration broke a whole load of Ukrainian and European eggshells to get to this point.

And Responsible Statecraft continues:

The biggest issue now is territory Even though he was wrongly derided at the time by mainstream media, Steve Witkoff correctly pointed out in his March interview with Tucker Carlson that the territorial issues in Ukraine will be most intractable. Russia’s decision in October 2022 to formally annex the four oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk changed the calculus. However, Russia does not have full territorial control of any of those oblasts, which are cut through the middle by a hotly contested front line. Resolving the line of control when the war ends is, by some margin, the most problematic challenge. This will be a hugely sensitive topic, and European allies will shoot down any major concessions to Russia, as they did when the idea surfaced that the U.S.might de jure recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea. The most obvious settlement is a de facto recognition of occupation, a Cyprus-style scenario, that does not stand in the way of Ukraine’s future membership of the European Union. Even that will require detailed agreement on issues around demilitarization of the line of control and enforcing any ceasefire. Sanctions are probably tricky, but also tractable As I have said before, there is enormous scope to a plan that allows for the immediate lifting of the bulk of zero-impact measures, phasing out the remainder at points agreed to by both sides. The toughest issue remains the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, mostly held in Belgium. Russia has shown a willingness to concede this funding to support reconstruction in Ukraine, including those parts that Russia occupies. But there is texture here. Freeing up those funds for reconstruction would immediately remove the source of interest payments that are meeting Ukraine’s obligations on its $50 billion in debt to the G7, agreed to in June 2024. But the more general policy question arises, how much of the freed up funding would be spent in Ukraine itself and how much in Russian-occupied Ukraine, where most of the war damage has occurred? The U.S. must keep the pressure on to ensure the talks stay on track. A U.S. presence in Istanbul will be vital, to prevent, in particular, Ukraine from bailing on the talks. That’s why sending Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg makes sense. The former is trusted by the Russian side while the latter has built relationships in Ukraine. Their presence serves to keep the process moving forward until a deal can be pushed over the line and the fighting can stop. Bear in mind that the 2022 talks ran for a month and a half and the circumstances have materially changed as I have indicated above. While there has been speculation that President Trump might drop into Istanbul, I am not sure that this is necessary if President Putin doesn’t himself attend. Knowing the Russians, I assess that Putin will want his own “‘meeting moment” with the U.S. President on terms that the Russian side can better choreograph. Indeed, that may be a prize for Russia’s engagement in the process, given its desire for a more comprehensive reset of relations with the U.S.

Putin Sends Strong Team To Istanbul, Includes Top Military Officials; Zelensky Circus Goes To Ankara

“A clown show”

Istanbul circus. Sanctions trap set for Trump

Zelensky's TRUE Intentions Exposed At Istanbul

Both the Ukrainian and the Russian delegations have arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye. Zelensky is unhappy with the fact that Vladimir Putin will not attend the negotiations in person and has hinted at the fact that he might not even hold talks with the Russian side because of this reason. Radoslaw Sikorski has stated that Vladimir Putin is mocking Donald Trump and has warned that the Russians are not serious about negotiations. Boris Pistorius has also urged Russia to agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire. It is being reported that Donald Trump doesn’t want Zelensky to attend at the next NATO summit, at The Hague. There are only a couple of days left until the Romanian elections and Politico has published an article in which they explain why they think that George Simion might represent an obstacle to the EU and NATO.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/20...

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/20...

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/20...

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/20...

https://www.politico.eu/article/georg...

https://buymeacoffee.com/centreright

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/sdsse...

https://rumble.com/c/c-6693516

https://x.com/SebastianSas_YT

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA..