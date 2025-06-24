Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Kanon's avatar
Chris Kanon
3h

Quick typo to fix:

“Netanyahu’s history since the 1990’s allegations that Israel was “weeks-away” from getting a nuclear bomb”

? Replace Israel w Iran

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture