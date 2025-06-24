I wish to share a few impressions of what has gone down in the past 24 hours without the benefit of having yet listened to any commentary.

Things started yesterday with Iran carrying out what could only be seen as a symbolic attack on the US base in Qatar. Iran did what they always do and informed the US of what they were doing and used some of their least capable missiles.

Then, Trump responded that he was not going to retaliate and announced unilaterally a ceasefire.

As of when I retired last night the Iranians had said they had not been approached about a ceasefire but would not attack Israel if they stopped their aggression. There was an Iranian attack on Israel with missiles launched from Eastern Iran just after the beginning of Trumps's announced ceasefire.

The situation regarding Israel was more ambiguous with Netanyahu telling his cabinet to keep silent. Reading between the lines it seems Israel must also have accepted a ceasefire and launched a retaliatory action against Iran for I woke to Trump reacting strongly to this news and telling Netanyahu to turn the planes around.

Clearly, with this headline the Israelis were pissed off with Trump.

This was the Israeli reaction on social media.

Both sides are claiming victory as in this from Netanyahu.

The Israelis have already announced they are going to concentrate on their genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

What could be more obvious?

They have never stopped killing for a single day and of course they have violated every ceasefire they have signed.

So is this peace in our time? Of course not and agree with Canadian Prepper on this point although I disagree with much of his subsequent assessment.

For instance, I can’t go this far.

So did anyone win?

On the surface no. Both sides have taken hits, the Iranians according to the statistics more so.

Official statistics show that 224 were killed, with over 90% reported as civilian in Iran while Israel reports 24 killed with 390 injured.

On the surface it may look as if Iran came out with a bloody nose. Apart from the reasonable conclusion that the Israelis are lying about their casualties, two things can be said;

Iran has a much larger population and can absorb these losses. They have suffered from aggressive action against them right from the West's war in the 1980s using their proxy Saddam Hussein and chemical weapons

An obvious conclusion is that unlike the Israelis who target civilians and will destroy a whole apartment complex just to take out one Iranian scientist the Iranians do not. Their attacks have been accurate in destroying very strategic targets while avoiding harm to civilians.

All this is by way of saying that if this falls short of a military victory it is a moral one.

The whole of the Global South (apart from the treacherous Arab leaders) have been cheering Iran on and local media has been relatively even-handed and I have not seen the same vitriolic attacks as is the case with Russia.

CNN have produced material with the history of Netanyahu’s history since the 1990’s allegations that Iran was “weeks-away” from getting a nuclear bomb and today have accurately reported that damage to Iran’s nuclear program was minimal and may only set them back by at most, several months, something that has been attacked by Pete Hegseth.

They now don’t even know where the nuclear material is

They haven’t finished off yet, it seems:

Perhaps the clearest sign of a strategic climb-down is something that I stumbled on by accident. It seems that Trump has announced that China could now import oil from Iran.

Whatever is said, this is a huge defeat for the zionist state of Israel.

They have been taking a beating which puts even the bloody nose delivered to Israel by Hezbollah in a previous conflict, in the shade.

The Israelis were after a ceasefire to lick their wounds and, of course, to regroup. Who knows?

We may yet find out that the Israelis begged for this ceasefire? - the Iranians didn't.

What is clear, as expressed by Steve Bannon is that this ceasefire was designed to save Israel.

In the meantime, I am pleased that for now, at least, a full-on regional war and economic Armageddon - the miracle I alluded to in a previous article on the Straits of Hormuz- is off the table,

For now.