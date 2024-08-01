I do not often use exclamation marks but am making an exception here.

Canadian Prepper has done a fine analysis here. He doesn’t take a particular side which leaves him free to make predictions which have a habit of being correct

⚡RED ALERT: PENTAGON- FULL SCALE WAR IN 72 HOURS, NATO F-16s NOW ACTIVE IN UKRAINE, DO NOT TRAVEL

Think about this. Below is the number of family members of the Hamas political leader that the Israelis were negotiating with through intermediaries, have been killed by the Israelis, either directly through murder or through airstrikes.

How many Israeli leaders have been killed through the actions of the Iranians, Hezbollah or Hamas?

Throughout the years the Iranians have almost turned the other cheek and absorbed attacks and murders of scientists and military leaders throughout the years and never struck back.

The most that could be said is that they are involved in military actions in neighbouring countries and developed “proxies” (more accurately, allies).

The have been making preparations for many years to defend themselves against Israel when the day comes.

That day might be here.

Just have a look at this. If it is true then think about the repercussions for woke Israel with a population of less than 10 million in a region of 100 million that hate them.

Iran has supplied Hezbollah and other Iranian proxy forces with electromagnetic ordnance, which can disable communication systems and shut down radars, according to a report by the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida.

“Think of the analogy from the 1960s, which describes that in a nuclear explosion, only the cockroaches would survive. In the same vein, in an electromagnetic attack, the ‘cockroaches’ (a nickname for electronic components in electrical circuits) will not survive this time. It will affect all of us in our daily lives and emergency preparedness”, said Rotem Mey-Tal, CEO of Asgard Systems and a military weapons expert from Israel.

Asgard Systems is a company developing military technology for the defense industry and the initiator of the “30U30 in Defense” competition for 2024. Mey-Tal made these remarks while speaking to ‘The Jerusalem Post.’

IRGC Supplies Hezbollah With Advanced Bombs?

An Iranian source claims that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently supplied Lebanese Hezbollah with a shipment of ‘qualitative weapons’ as the terrorist group prepares for an invasion of Israel’s Galilee and Golan Heights regions.

Media reports suggest that these weapons, which include bombs, are designed to disrupt entire electronic networks with effects comparable to nuclear strikes. Some of these bombs can be launched from stationary platforms, while others can be attached to drones to strike targets deep within Israel.

The report also states that these bombs “could destroy all communications systems, including the electricity infrastructure,” within minutes of an Israeli military operation against Hezbollah.

What Is Electromagnetic Ordnance?

Electromagnetic ordnance refers to weapons that use electromagnetic energy to disrupt or destroy electronic systems. These devices release intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation that can damage or disable electronic equipment and communication networks.

Their impact can be extensive, potentially causing failures in critical infrastructure such as power grids and communication systems.

Unlike conventional explosives, electromagnetic weapons do not cause physical damage through blasts or shrapnel. Instead, they generate effects similar to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) from a nuclear explosion but without the accompanying nuclear radiation or physical destruction.

The impact could be likened to a massive, targeted electrical surge impacting a broad area. This surge could render electronic devices inoperable, disrupt power distribution, and interfere with communications, leading to significant societal disruption.

Potential targets of electromagnetic ordnance attacks include military command and control systems, civilian infrastructure (such as power grids and telecommunications), vehicles with electronic systems, and data centers or computer networks.

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah continues to provoke a “full-scale war” by carrying out sporadic air assaults on Israel’s border regions.

These attacks have been ongoing since the Israeli Defense Forces’ invasion of Gaza, which followed the Hamas attack in October 2024. Hezbollah is reportedly preparing to invade the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, situated on the border with Jordan and Lebanon, and plans to use electromagnetic pulses (EMP) during this assault.

Rotem Mey-Tal speculated on the possible targets for these weapons, saying, “I suspect the threat is more focused on bases, strategic facilities, desalination systems, and the Israeli power grid. However, it’s impossible to say precisely, as such a weapon has never been used in history, so there are no sources or references to learn from.”

Hezbollah has notably attempted to showcase its ability to deploy drone-launched munitions against Israel. However, according to the Jerusalem Post, these efforts have been largely ineffective, as the militant group has only managed to utilize kamikaze drones.

Hezbollah’s Lethal Rocket Attack

Last Saturday night, a Hezbollah attack resulted in the deaths of 12 children and injuries to more than 40 people, marking the deadliest Hezbollah assault since the group joined the war in support of Hamas on October 8. The attack involved drones, missiles, and rockets fired across the border almost daily.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described Saturday’s deadly Hezbollah rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights as a “terrible tragedy.” He vowed that Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy “will pay the price.”

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi approved new battle plans for the northern sector in response to Hezbollah’s ongoing attacks.

Last month, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened a possible invasion of Israeli territory, warning that an invasion of the Galilee remains an option if the conflict escalates.

Potential Threat to U.S. & British Troops

The threat extends beyond Israel. The recently delivered weapons could also pose a threat to U.S. and British troops coming to Israel’s aid, according to reports.

The IRGC, through its proxies, has recently tested “dozens of types of missiles and drones” and gathered extensive intelligence on weapons capable of penetrating air defenses.

This new electromagnetic threat adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation in the region.

This is the assessment of Col. Douglas McGregor who does not think Israel can survive a war with Hezbollah without resorting to tactical nuclear weapons.

But I believe this is the case

Finally this is Dmitry Medvedev

The knot is tightening in the Middle East. Sorry for the innocent lives lost. They are but hostages of a disgusting state: the USA. Meanwhile, it’s clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region.

Lastly, gold is hovering just under $2500

These are comments by Hal Turner that I can scarcely take issue with.

As of 4:48 PM EDT today, Wednesday, I am told by former colleagues in the Intelligence Community Israel is now contemplating "pre-emptive action" against Iran's probable retaliatory attack!

If Iran does, in fact, strike back at Israel, it is expected to be very substantial and very much more serious than the last time.

Recall that not too long ago, Israel bombed Iran's Embassy property in Damascus, Syria and Iran "retaliated" with a bunch of old drones, old rockets, and just a few ballistic missiles.

It took six nations and a billion dollars to thwart most of that attack, but several ballistic missiles DID get through and hit military targets inside Israel.

This time, I am being told, it will be very much different. Iran is deadly serious, now.

As such, it is now almost guaranteed that the amount of damage to be inflicted upon Israel is such, that Israel will declare war and the two countries will go at it.

It is already well-known the Israelis have been looking for an excuse to openly destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, and this is likely to be that excuse.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said (again) today, "the United States will defend Israel."

If the US gets involved with the Iran-Israel situation then it is already known Iran will move to block the Strait of Hormuz and shut down 20-25% of the world's daily oil supply.

This will send oil prices to $300+ per barrel, bringing gasoline and diesel fuel prices at pumps here in the USA to over $10 a gallon.

At those prices, the United States economy will simply halt.

Everything in this country, except electricity and natural gas, MUST move by truck. Trucks use fuel. As such, EVERY product and EVERY food item moved by those trucks, will see the doubled fuel cost added to the price of everything. Same with products that move by freight train.

Trucking companies will be forced to shut down. Goods will be harder to move - if not impossible.

Americans will simply not be able to afford fuel. Many won't be able to afford food.

American businesses will not be able to pass long fuel costs and will be forced to cease operations. Full blown economic halt.

I am leaving the house here in PA to grab cash and fuel up my pick up truck. I am then going to the supermarket to buy stuff.

I recommend you do the same.

We are coming to the "end game" and when it arrives, only the prepared will have any chance at all of surviving.

In addition, he is reporting

URGENT -- My former colleagues in the Intel community from my years working with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force told me tonight "Iran - and its allies - will launch a large scale attack upon Israel within the next 72 Hours."

Tonight, there is also word from Intel Sources that a warning and threatening message sent by France from (its Embassy) in Tel Aviv, through the Lebanese government, to Hezbollah, that any response that extends deep into Israel will be met with a violent and crushing response against the party’s targets in the southern suburbs, Baalbek, and vital facilities in the capital Beirut.

Hezbollah’s response to the French mediation: We do not have time to de-escalate. Our response has not been subject to any rules since the moment of the assassination in the southern suburb, and what we have will be revealed in the coming hours.

For most keen observers, the fact that FRANCE chose to involve itself, and do so by conveying a threat, is a a stupefying example of the level of the arrogant bravado and shear incompetence within western governments nowadays.

Those same keen observers were quite taken aback by the fact that Hezbollah responded, and said what they said! No rules??? It also shows no fear.

MORE:

Intel has confirmed that a Senior Hezbollah Official has asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brother, Maher al-Assad, to prepare the elite Syrian 4th Armored Division for the reopening of the Golan front and an extensive war. The Golan can be re-opened because Israel has repeatedly bombed Syria over the past two years, thereby voiding the ceasefire for the Golan Heights, which Israel took from Syria.

U.S. spy satellite observations confirm Iran has begun preparations for retaliation against Israel. Other intel has determined the retaliation is presently planned to take place after Friday's funerals in Iran. "The final order will be given by Khamenei."

EVEN MORE:

Given the activities in Iran, and the communications between Hezbollah and the Syrian Army, elements inside Israel are rapidly waking up to the reality that Israel may be defeated. Those elements are now forcefully pushing for Israel to make a "pre-emptive strike."

This situation grows worse by the hour.

LASTLY:

Hezbollah have turned off their cell phones and do not respond to the mediators who want to contain the escalation and prevent a response strike to the bombing of the suburb. Hezbollah closed all communication with all parties regarding de-escalation.

Russia says a full-scale war is the only way for peace in the Middle East and blames the United States. "The knot is tightening in the Middle East. Sorry for the innocent lives lost. They are but hostages of a disgusting state: the USA. Meanwhile, it's clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region."

The Pentagon also told me "We have rerouted and deployed 12 US warships to the middle east amid the seriously deteriorating situation."

So, ladies and gentlemen, "it" is about to begin.