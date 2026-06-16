I do not go along with the idea that this was just a “charade” or a “hoax”.

I take the more nuanced view of Alastair Crooke.

The possible result is the same

There Is No Peace Deal

False claims by Pakistan’s Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump, and innumerable legacy and alternative media notwithstanding, there is no peace agreement, and judging from Israel’s refusal to accept the Memorandum of Understanding between Washing and Tehran, there will not be one. The entire charade was just another hoax that Iran went along with perhaps to prove the point that Israel intends war.

Iran says end of Israeli war on Lebanon ‘inseparable’ part of understanding with US

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/06/15/770499/Baghaei-Lebanon-inseparable-Iran-US-deal

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz added his weight to that of National Security Minister Gen-Gvir by declaring that Israel will not withdraw from southern Lebanon and is proceeding with Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon and relocation of residents. Katz said Israel’s conquests in Lebanon are “among the IDF’s greatest achievements” in the war, and gave no indication that Israel intended to stop its advance northward into Lebanon.

Karz said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “made these points clear” to both Trump and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/idf-will-stay-in-south-lebanon-will-hit-iran-if-tehran-hits-israel-israeli-defense-minister-6047961?utm_source=rtnewsnoe&src_src=rtnewsnoe&utm_campaign=rtbreaking-2026-06-15-1&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2026-06-15-1&utm_medium=email&utm_content=access0&est=n7+1WeUq4rxXv2+uq7kTeIyDkrd1Htq+UdBnpoo9CRmOsfxF7tFb4gXJcw==

Paul Craig Roberts & Stanislav Krapivnik: The American Blockade Is OVER - Russian Attacks on Kiev