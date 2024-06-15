Paul Craig Roberts: The West Has Gone Insane & Is Provoking Nuclear Armageddon!

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts discusses the ever widening war and the insanity of the West which seems to be provoking nuclear armageddon from which we might not recover. America is enabling genocide in Gaza which is destroying its international reputation and on top of that, Israel has been trying to get Washington attack Iran. It’s strange that only dissident politicians get assassinated or die under mysterious circumstances (e.g. Raisi, Fico) and it’s amazing Viktor Orbán is still alive. Washington is opening another front for Russia in Georgia. The migration agenda is deliberate to create Babel. Trump might end up getting assassinated. If they install the digital control system it will be total tyranny. The middle class is being wiped out and the dollar’s days seem to be numbered.