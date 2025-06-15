There is more and more happening every day but I have to take the day off.

In this explosive report, I bring you the latest from the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. Parts of Tel Aviv now resembles Gaza as Iranian strikes kill civilians and destroy military infrastructure. Evidence has emerged of direct U.S. military involvement, and reports indicate Chinese and German aircraft entering the warzone. Iran’s nuclear facilities have been hit, and oil prices are spiking—with fears of $300/barrel looming if the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

As tensions explode across the region, including Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon, this war could spiral far beyond the Middle East.