Patrick Byrne came to the fore in the 2020 elections

WHEN THE TRUTH IS TOO DANGEROUS FOR THE POWERFUL—THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS

Ex-CIA contractor Patrick Byrne has just made extraordinary allegations—claims so explosive that most media outlets will never touch them.

In a discussion with Alex Jones, Byrne stated that senior intelligence channels are warning that Candace Owens is being targeted for retaliation after exposing powerful networks operating behind the political façade of Europe.

Byrne insists that there is more beneath the surface—global agendas, elite protection systems, and institutional panic when scrutiny comes too close.

Whether every detail proves true or not, one point from Byrne stands unchallenged:

When someone questions narratives that protect power structures, they are instantly attacked—not on facts, but with intimidation, legal warfare, and coordinated smear campaigns.

And why is this happening now?

Because Owens openly challenged elite behaviour, political manipulation, and manufactured narratives—exactly where the establishment refuses any accountability.

Byrne’s deeper warning was not about personalities but about patterns:

– Elections being manipulated across nations

– Intelligence agencies operating above public consent

– Censorship weaponised against inconvenient voices

– Truth-tellers punished rather than disproven

He stated the obvious:

When questioning power becomes dangerous—that is when society must pay attention.

Whatever one thinks of Candace Owens, this principle holds:

You only try to silence people when you fear what they are uncovering.

Byrne’s message is ultimately not about scandal—it’s about systems.

And the question now is not whether elite networks will strike back…

But whether the public finally recognises that sunlight is the threat these institutions fear most.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1998688503383630021