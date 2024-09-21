Disturbing video showing paramedics telling a man in Sydney that he has to be taken into mental health custody against his will because he stopped engaging with his therapist.
"I don't want this to have to end in violence," she says at the end.
This young person at the door is broadcasting this person’s personal business. Her questions are inappropriate, she is diagnosing him as a Paramedic. She placed him under some Mental Health hold and is trying to get him into an ambulance, and take him to some mental health hospital. There, the “treatment” will be medications that are not a science, diagnoses that change with the next practitioner, many times, and a loss of freedom and self.
A young woman who has seizures in the US applied for Disability. She was denied several times, but also told if she doesn’t take the medications, and tested for compliance, she will never be given any Disability benefits. She has to get worse before being considered for benefits. Hmmm.
Big Pharma has become an intrusive Cartel, tied to government. School children, inmates, Foster kids and the Elderly, even Hospice Patients have been targets for losing human rights to provide profit for this Cartel. At the VA, Vets have been given Seroquel, an anti-psychotic, for sleep problems. Withdrawal or forgetting the med can cause seizures or psychotic breaks.
Imagine your mate or sibling, friend or parent being rejected from Hospice Care if they don’t sign total compliance to some “Medical Director’, who then prescribes Haldol, Stelazine or Thorazine, loads them up on Ativan, etc.?
Worldwide, uninformed trusting people have long been set up for malpractice and medical abuse. Some of the worst torture has taken place in mental institutions, like the young man in this clip has experienced. I hope he gets a Holistic Doctor and (Lawyer) of his own, and gets off the meds and the Pot.
The Abusers are making 'customers'.
Just as the many who are in very long term prison.