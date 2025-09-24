Extraordinary scenes from Eilat as a Yemeni drone strike burns an Israeli hotel to ashes.

This video exposes how Yemen bypassed the Iron Dome and delivered a direct hit on Israel’s southern front, shocking the Zionist regime and raising global questions about Israel’s vulnerability.

In this breakdown, I take you through:

How the drone evaded U.S. and Israeli radar systems.

The real flight path over the Red Sea and through the Gulf of Aqaba.

Why Iron Dome and David’s Sling failed to intercept.

The type of drone Yemen likely used (Samad-3 / Shahed-136).

Why this strike proves Israel’s southern corridor is wide open.

How the Western media and governments twist the narrative while ignoring Israel’s war crimes.

🇾🇪 Yemen may not have had a seat at the UN assembly, but this was its own message to Netanyahu and the Israeli regime.

Meanwhile, the global hypocrisy is clear: Germany and other Western states cry about “Israeli civilians” yet remain silent on Palestinian lives and Yemeni journalists murdered by Israeli bombs.

🔥 Watch closely, because this is a turning point in asymmetric warfare. The Red Sea corridor is no longer safe for Israel, and this strike proves it.

Iran Broadcasts Alleged Classified Documents on Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Facility

On September 24, 2025, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry aired a state television documentary titled ‘The Spider’s Nest’ featuring purported blueprints, footage, and personal details of 189 nuclear experts from Israel’s Dimona facility in the Negev Desert.

The ministry claimed the materials, obtained through a months-long operation involving agents and insiders, detail collaborations with the U.S. and European nations on weapons projects.

The release occurred amid ongoing U.N. talks on Iran’s nuclear program, though experts have not verified the authenticity of the documents.

https://x.com/i/trending/1970987109096751606