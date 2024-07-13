The "Pandemic Treaty" was NOT defeated. Negotiations resume on July 16-17 and additional meetings are scheduled for September and November with a goal of signing the Treaty before the end of 2024.

JAMES ROGUSKI

JUL 12, 2024

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to negotiate the “Pandemic Treaty” is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17, 2024.

Please watch the video below:

Watch the meetings:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-10.html

Latest version of the “Pandemic Treaty”:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf

Please note that the highlighting indicates areas of agreement (green) and convergence (yellow). Nearly half of the document has already been agreed upon. Text that is not highlighted or is in [brackets] is still being negotiated.

Some “highlights”: