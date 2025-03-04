Did anyone ever think it was going to happen?

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Monday that her office has received a “truckload of evidence” related to the Jeffrey Epstein case at FBI’s headquarters — all of which she promised to soon make public.

Bondi had given the FBI New York field office a Feb. 28 deadline to turn over information about the late pedophile’s case. She previously accused the office of withholding “thousands of pages of documents” related to Epstein ahead of the Justice Department’s long-awaited release of his contact book and flight logs.

“So, we got them all — hopefully all of them — by Friday at 8 a.m.,” the attorney general told Fox News host Sean Hannity, noting that there are “thousands of pages of documents.”

“I have the FBI going through them,” Bondi said, adding that FBI Director Kash Patel “is going to get us a detailed report as to why” the documents had been withheld.

https://nypost.com/2025/03/04/us-news/ag-pam-bondi-says-truckload-of-evidence-related-to-epstein-case-has-been-delivered-to-fbi-hq/

To this…

In a significant development reported on March 4, 2025, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that sensitive "Israeli national security" information will be redacted from the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. This announcement has sparked widespread interest and concern regarding the implications of such a decision, given Epstein’s controversial connections and the ongoing discussions surrounding national security, privacy, and legal transparency.

