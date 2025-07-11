Salt Lake City, UT - Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose credibility is under fire after the Department of Justice concluded Jeffrey Epstein killed himself and had no clients, has now been revealed to have ordered the Acting-U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, Felice John Viti, to carry on the Biden-era prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore, who saved thousands of lives during the pandemic by choosing to not vaccinate his patients, and for it, now faces 35 years in federal prison.

On Wednesday in federal court in downtown Salt Lake City, opening arguments were delivered by the Department of Justice’s AUSA Sachiko Jepson, who accused Dr. Moore of “sabotaging” the Trump administration’s roll out of the experimental Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

Jepson was ultimately walked back by the judge, after prematurely mischaracterizing Dr. Moore as a criminal, a preview of many setbacks faced by the prosecution on the first day of this long anticipated trial, as the DOJ attempted to convince the jury of the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine, while simultaneously attempting to avoid the topic altogether, per orders issued by presiding Judge Howard C. Nielson, Jr., appointed by President Trump in 2017.

Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr. at his Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing (2019)

These orders were justified by a claim to preserve the jury from being poisoned by supposed “medical misinformation,” and according to new jury instructions, potential influence from a faceless foreign government and its agents through social media.

The night before, AUSA Jepson, known for her zealous adherence to mask wearing and vaccine doctrine, received an interesting office-wide email, inviting the entire staff for the DOJs District of Utah to attend the high-profile trial of Dr. Moore. They attended in force also on Thursday, seemingly to counterbalance the overwhelming presence of Moore supporters whose numbers have necessitated two courtrooms to accommodate.

The gallery, filled with AUSAs on the tax payer’s dime, included their boss, Acting-U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, Felice John Viti, known for his career prosecuting terrorists overseas, and now, a player in a potentially career ended political persecution, similar to what President Trump endured.

Felice John Viti, Acting-U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah

In his role, Mr. Viti not only attempted to bolster the embarrassingly vacant turnout of support for the government's case, but also played a key role in the Trump administration’s ultimate decision to move forward with the trial against Dr. Moore, and deny a well reasoned plea to dismiss the four charges facing Dr. Moore and his co-defendant Kris Anderson.

And so it came to be, that the entire pool of representatives for the U.S. Government in Utah, were given front row seats to the “opening of the door” of a brutally revealing and ongoing cross examination of Chris Duggar, the CDC’s top official who oversaw COVID-19 vaccine deployment with the infamous Operation Warp Speed.

Christopher Duggar, CDC Public Health Advisor

Other than his statement, that the vaccines saved lives and were safe and effective, which will now be challenged robustly in open court, Duggar arrogantly revealed new details about Pfizer’s direct role in delivering shots, including satellite tracking packs, and his perspective of seeing the roughly 25% of unvaccinated Americans as a literal “enemy” of the state.

Asked outside the courtroom about the Pfizer Phase 3 trial study results recentl quoted by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. , that there was a 23% higher death rate from all causes compared to the placebo group, like those that received saline injections from Dr. Moore, Duggar dramatically slumped his head and shoulders and told this reporter: “I’m so glad that now that I’m retired I don’t have to listen to anything that RFK is saying.” Duggar also said the deaths from the shots were “debatable” and purely from co-morbidities.

Duggar for the record took a voluntary separation after DOGE began their audit of the CDC, and during his testimony on the stand, agreed that if he didn't quit at that time, he was going to be fired.

We will have more on this in later reports if the trial continues to progress, but for now we must focus on what AG Pam Bondi knew, when, and why this prosecution has made it to trial under an administration that promised an end to “Covid tyranny” and praised Dr. Moore as a hero deserving of a medal for his actions.

For it was this very concern, that the “political climate” and the stated position of the Trump administration, including HHS Secretary RFK Jr., which prompted Judge Nielsen during a pre-trial hearing to ask the lead prosecutor Todd Bouton

if the U.S. government wanted to proceed with the trial, to include impaneling the jury, if it was at all likely that the trial itself would be halted and the case dismissed, before conclusion, due to intervention from DC.

To this Mr. Bouton, according to court transcripts and multiple eyewitnesses, including defense counsel Cathy Nester, stated confidently “yes,” that not only is the case proceeding, but he had received approval from the top level of DOJ to move forward with the prosecution, because no dismissal from the Trump administration was imminent or indicated.

Outside the courtroom, this reporter asked Mr. Bouton if AG Bondi “knew” about this case, to which he paused, looked me dead in the eye, and in the same pompous tone he has been delivering his case, said: “I cannot comment.”

DOJ spokeswomen Public Affairs Specialist Felicia Martinez referred this reporter to the publicly recorded court transcript to confirm the accuracy of this exchange.

Prior to this announcement in court, a letter had been received and reviewed by the Weaponization Working Group (WWG), an official DOJ committee established by AG Bondi on February 5, 2025, the day she was sworn in by President Trump, with the mandate to combat and end “unprecedented, third-world weaponization of prosecutorial power” which was used by the Biden administration “to upend the democratic process."

Attorney General Pam Bondi being sworn in by President Donald J. Trump on February 5, 2025

The WWG was to be the enforcement arm of an Executive Order, signed by President Trump on Inauguration Day, titled “Ending the Weaponization of The Federal Government”, and stating “the American people have witnessed the previous administration engage in a systematic campaign against its perceived political opponents, weaponizing the legal force of numerous Federal law enforcement agencies and the Intelligence Community against those perceived political opponents in the form of investigations, prosecutions, civil enforcement, actions, and other related actions.”

The WWG is led by the Office of the Attorney General, and supported by the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, the Office of Legal Policy, the Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, according to an official memorandum published on the DOJs website.

Many of these additional agency positions were yet to be filled, but eventually have been, and by well known legal powerhouses in the GOP, such as Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Aaron Reitz, who until his recent resignation to run for Attorney General of Texas, served as Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy, and personally characterized

the WWG’s mission as righting “the wrongs of Joe Biden and Merrick Garland,” and, Ed Martin

, current U.S. Pardon Attorney, former Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, and the man personally named by President Trump to serve as the Director of the Weaponization Working Group.

Letter received by Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting review for dismissal of the Moore case

In a separate letter sent on January 26, 2025 to AG Bondi, received prior to her confirmation, Brian R. Barnhill, an attorney from Osborne Barnhill & Barfuss representing Dr. Moore’s corporation Plastic Surgery Institute, Inc, petitioned for intervention and Presidential pardon, and meticulously detailed several blatant examples of weaponization, as well as an attempt to complete the prosecution of Dr. Moore prior to President Trump’s inauguration. “At the time the Dr. Moore was incarcerated for a pre-trial violation, his trial was set in July of 2025. On November 22, 2024, the government filed a Demand for a Speedy Trial in this matter, requesting a trial date of January 13, 2025. The political significance of these dates, falling after the election and before the inauguration, is undeniable,” the letter reads, which was also sent at the time to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In the letter sent to AG Bondi’s WWG, received and reviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, an identical plea was made.

Letter received and reviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche

“We believe that this ongoing prosecution appears to have been designed to achieve political objectives or other improper aims, rather than pursuing justice or legitimate governmental objectives,” the letter reads.

Interestingly, due to the initiation of this serious review for dismissal by those top DOJ officials, the prosecution team in Utah briefly and seriously considered and discussed a plea deal for Dr. Moore, which would have had him plead guilty to a misdemeanor and 1 year in jail, minus the five weeks of time served, rather than the thirty-five year sentence now being pursued by the same DOJ prosecution team, led by former federal judge Todd Bouton. This deal was removed in May 2025, the moment AG Bondi’s WWG informed Dr. Moore that they will not be intervening in the case. The denial was not explained by Chris DeLorenz, Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General, who simply said “the Office of the Deputy Attorney General will not be taking any action on this matter.” AUSA Jacob Strain confirmed this “significant internal discussion” and the uncanny timing of the removal of the significantly less abusive sentence goal. “We had significant internal discussions about the potential resolution you brought up yesterday for a misdemeanor,” AUSA Jacob Strain said to Defense Counsel Cathy Nester at the time. “A misdemeanor for Dr. Moore is unfortunately a non-starter. Sorry about that. We will see you for the July trial.” AUSA Strain’s boss, Acting-U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, Felice John Viti, was directly asked for a meeting to consider dismissing the case, prior to the plea to AG Bondi’s WWG for intervention, because an unwillingness to dismiss by the presiding prosecuting authority is a necessary step for the WWG to review and take over the case. “I do not believe such a meeting would be a productive use of your time,” Mr. Viti said prior to the WWG review. “While the DOJ has set forth new and important priorities, our office’s focus on and implementation of those priorities does not mean we will dismiss other cases not failing within those priorities.” It is not clear exactly why AG Bondi decided to turn down the case for the WWG, and instructed Mr. Viti, Mr. Bouton, and the DOJ prosecution team to proceed with the Moore case, or if the decisions were made, and instructions delivered, in her name but without her direct knowledge, because it also appears that members of the WWG committee were not even consulted on that decision. “I don’t work on that committee,” Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights said yesterday before calling this reporter. “It’s possible someone else in my department is part of it. I can’t possibly be part of every DOJ committee.”

Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, greeting President Trump

The position Mrs. Dhillon serves on is listed by the DOJ as one of the agencies which advises the WWG.

Mr. Martin did not respond to comment either about why the WWG turned down the opportunity to dismiss the Moore case, after the committee reviewed it for at least a month. Likewise for Mr. Reitz.

In lieu of an official explanation by either AG Pam Bondi, her Weaponization Working Group Committee, or the Trump administration, there has been widespread speculation including from sitting-congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as to why the Moore case has not been dismissed.

One explanation that has been presented is that AG Bondi has a conflict of interest in this case, through her past representation and dealings with the primary mRNA vaccination producer, Pfizer.

AG Pam Bondi previously provided legal services to Pfizer through the Fort Lauderdale law firm Panza, Maurer & Maynard, where she served as "Of Counsel" since June 2021.

According to AG Bondi’s Public Financial Disclosure Report filed in January 2025, she earned $203,738 in income from the firm in 2024, with Pfizer listed as a client.

The specific legal matters she worked on for Pfizer are not publicly detailed, and she did not disclose this work in her Senate Judiciary Committee Questionnaire or during her confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General, but the DOJ clarified that her work for Pfizer was related to a Florida-specific legal matter and had no connection to foreign corruption issues, such as the Department’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations.

“Attorney General Bondi’s brief work with this company occurred when she was a private citizen, concerned a Florida-specific legal matter, and bears no nexus whatsoever to the Department of Justice’s FCPA guidance. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect,” DOJ spokesman Gates McGavick told the Miami Herald

In February 2025, directly after her confirmation, and while Dr. Moore’s case was being considered for intervention and dismissal by Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Weaponization Working Group (WWG) committee, her office made the controversial decision to end an active investigation into Pfizer’s operations in China and Mexico, specifically foreign corruption violations.

According to an analysis by research executive Andrew Piskadlo of the DOJs 2012 deferred prosecution agreement related to similar corruption allegations in Eastern Europe, Pfizer was accused of making $2M in bribes that generated $7M in profits across Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The dismissal was revealed in Pfizer’s annual SEC filing for 2024, after being previously listed in past reports.

And Pfizer’s quarterly filing in May 2025 also shows the case has been dismissed.

On AG Bondi’s first day in office, the DOJ rolled back the enforcement of foreign corruption cases that didn’t involve drug cartels and international criminal organizations, as part of the same announcement that established the Weaponization Working Group.

Five days later, President Trump was advised to issue an executive order titled “Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security” that paused any new foreign corruption investigations and “enforcement” actions.

Lastly, the DOJ slashed the number of attorneys assigned to these cases and closed just under half of the Biden-era foreign corruption cases.

Only Attorney General Pam Bondi knows if her action or the DOJs, were influenced by her past relationship with her client Pfizer.

But with the heat that she is experiencing from the new Epstein scandal, it wouldn't hurt for her to relook at the Moore case, and use the same authority exercised regarding the now dismissed Pfizer case, to end this nightmare being carried out against Dr. Kirk Moore and his co-defendent Kris Anderson.

