(Infiltrating our Gov and Minds)

🔥SIR ESCANOR (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥

AUG 25, 2025

Palantir isn’t a contractor.

It’s the neuronetwork of the Beast System.

Marketed as “downsizing government and strengthening intelligence,” but in reality digitizing it.

Every database, ICE, IRS, DoD, HHS etc is wired into one hive.

Not government over software. Software replacing governing.

2.

Trump didn’t drain the swamp.

He wired it into Palantir:

•$800M Army contract

•Operation Warp Speed dashboards

•Biometric border tech

MAGA wasn’t rebellion.

It was the software update for the Panopticon.

3.

The fingerprints are everywhere:

•Real-time location tracking

•Bank transactions + medical records + immigration data fused

•Predictive policing = pre-crime before crime

Palantir isn’t “watching.”

It’s pre-watching and setting a rating for you, based on your actions, thoughts, and even genes 🧬

The Eye of the Beast.

4.

Who runs it?

•Peter Thiel Palantir co-founder, groomed by Rothschilds, CIA’s In-Q-Tel, and Israeli intelligence. “Christian” when it sells, but Israel First in practice.

•Alex Karp CEO. Another Zionist “intellectual” who admits openly: his loyalty isn’t America. It’s to Tel Aviv’s security vision.

Together they’ve built not just software but a theology of surveillance.

5.

Even the branding was ritual.

Palantir = the “seeing stones” of Lord of the Rings.

Their other shells? Valar, Rivendell, Mithril.

Fantasy names, but all carry occult weight: objects of sight, hidden knowledge, domination.

They tell you what they are. You clap like seals anyway.

6.

Now look at the roster inside Trump’s admin:

•JD Vance – VP (Thiel’s golden boy)

•David Sacks – AI & crypto czar

•Ken Howery – Ambassador to Denmark

•Jim O’Neill – HHS deputy

•Jacob Helberg – State Dept AI/China policy

•Michael Kratsios – WH Sci/Tech

The list doesn’t stop. Palantir doesn’t just build software. It deploys people.

7.

More names:

•Susie Wiles – her firm lobbied for Palantir until 2024

•Stephen Miller – owns Palantir stock, ran ICE data fusion

•Vivek Ramaswamy – peddled Palantir Foundry

•Geof Kahn – CIA liaison, Trump transition

•Jamie Fly – NatSec advisor

•David Spirk – Pentagon data office

•Trae Stephens – Founders Fund, DoD advisor

•Greg Barbaccia – OMB CIO

The list goes on, but soon, it wont even matter.

The cabinet isn’t “America First.” It’s Watching YOU First.

8.

And here’s the pharmakon layer they’ll never admit:

Palantir isn’t neutral code. It’s ritual tech.

Ambrosia (Thiel’s company) wasn’t honey, it was synthesized Adrenochrome from children, entheogenic wine for elites.

Mystery rites used pharmakon, drugs, ointments, sacraments and priestesses to pierce the veil.

Now? Data replaces drug.

Surveillance replaces sacrament.

Palantir is the digital ambrosia of empire.

9.

Thiel & Karp don’t just serve Israel above America.

They serve control above morality a la Hobbs, who if you’ve ever read, is completely fooked.

The pharmakon inverted: from sacrament to poison, from initiation to enslavement.

The Beast doesn’t whisper Hebrew & Greek.

It speaks in code.

And its priesthood is already in your government.

10.

Palantir isn’t the future.

It’s already the present tense.

Every database fused, every politician compromised, every ritual inverted.

Weak, Perverted souls will score well, and unless you are willing to sacrifice a piece of yourself…

This won’t end well.

By their powers combined, they are the Panopticon.