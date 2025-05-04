The country’s ambassador to Russia has told RT he hopes for a “de-escalation of tensions” with India amid concerns over possible military action

Muhammad Khalid Jamali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation © RT

Pakistan will respond with the “full spectrum of power” if India attacks it or disrupts vital water flows, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, has said as tensions remain escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following a deadly attack against civilians in Kashmir.

Speaking to RT on Saturday, the ambassador said that Pakistani intelligence has evidence of planned military aggression from New Delhi, which has accused Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism on its soil. “There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike certain areas of Pakistan,” Jamali said. “So that makes us feel that this is going to happen and it’s imminent.”

The ambassador warned that Pakistan is prepared to respond to any aggression: “We in Pakistan will use the full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear.”

He also reiterated Islamabad’s position regarding the Indus Water Treaty, a key agreement between India and Pakistan, which New Delhi suspended last week as a part of its diplomatic response to the attack. “Any attempt to usurp the water of the lower riparian, or to stop it, or to divert it would be an act of war against Pakistan and would be responded to with full force of power including full spectrum of power,” the envoy said.

Jamali, however, urged de-escalation, noting the potential danger given that both countries possess nuclear weapons. “As the two countries are two nuclear powers, there is all the more need to de-escalate the tensions.” Pakistan has earlier called for “neutral and credible investigations” into the Kashmir attack. “I think the role of the international community comes in. And in this regard, we expect that powers like China and Russia can participate in those investigations,” he added.

New Delhi earlier reduced the staff at the Pakistani High Commission, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing its land border – and Islamabad responded with reciprocal measures. The Indian government also suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals. On Saturday, New Delhi announced a set of further measures aimed at downgrading already severed trade ties with Pakistan.

The terrorist attack occurred in the afternoon of April 22 in the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination around 6km from the town of Pahalgam. The Resistance Front, a militant group believed to be linked to the Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility, prompting New Delhi to accuse Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism. Police in Kashmir say they have identified three suspects, two of whom are Pakistani nationals, in the attack.