PAKISTAN SAYS U.S. CEASEFIRE INCLUDED LEBANON
The Strat of Hormuz is now COMPLETELY closed
MintPress News@MintPressNews
🚨BREAKING: The Iran Ceasefire Is Over White House Spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt says Iran’s 10-point-plan was “thrown in the trash”.
5:42 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 1.13M Views
500 Replies · 2.45K Reposts · 6.54K Likes
Jvnior@Jvnior
🚨🇵🇰 BREAKING: Pakistan says israel VIOLATED the ceasefire by attacking Lebanon “Lebanon was part of the U.S. ceasefire.” Is Pakistan finally going to enter the war?
9:47 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 95.2K Views
73 Replies · 694 Reposts · 4.36K Likes
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
JUST IN: PAKISTAN SAYS U.S. CEASEFIRE INCLUDED LEBANON
6:16 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 346K Views
207 Replies · 8.14K Reposts · 28.7K Likes
Furkan Gözükara@FurkanGozukara
Absolute panic in the White House. CNN confirms Vice President JD Vance explicitly warned Donald Trump that attacking Iran would cause massive casualties and completely destroy his political coalition. Trump betrayed his voters and dragged the US into a catastrophic war.
7:28 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 106K Views
35 Replies · 734 Reposts · 2.44K Likes
Al Jazeera Breaking News@AJENews
BREAKING: A senior official in Iran has told Al Jazeera that the country will “punish Israel in response to the crime it committed in Lebanon and the violation of the ceasefire terms”. 🔴 LIVE updates: aje.news/tvf0sh
11:01 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 28.7K Views
45 Replies · 189 Reposts · 618 Likes
Iran Observer@IranObserver0
⚡️BREAKING The IRGC has just announced the establishment of a new shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz This new shipping lane is closer to the Iranian coast The old shipping lane has been declared dangerous and may contain naval mines
11:42 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 20.7K Views
11 Replies · 183 Reposts · 672 Likes
George Galloway@georgegalloway
MONOLOGUE: By the time the sun had gone down the ceasefire was dead Trump claims Lebanon wasn't part of the deal but he's lying, as Pakistan's Prime Minister confirms. Israel carpet bombs Beirut. Snivelling Starmer hasn't, but even Little Macron has demanded a Lebanon lull
9:01 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 32.3K Views
43 Replies · 456 Reposts · 1.24K Likes
Neil McCoy-Ward@NeilMcCoyWard
🚨 UNBELIEVABLE Scenes! Ceasefire At Risk As MISSILES Fly & Saudi Pipeline HIT! 🔥 This is NOT Looking Good...
7:24 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 779 Views
1 Reply · 4 Reposts · 14 Likes
Neil McCoy-Ward@NeilMcCoyWard
Strategic Oil Reserves Running Dry Faster Than Expected #oil #geopolitics #warning
1:00 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 860 Views
6 Reposts · 21 Likes
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
BREAKING: IRANIANS ARE OUT IN NUMBERS TONIGHT IN TEHRAN REFUSING TO ACCEPT A CEASEFIRE WITHOUT LEBANON “A ceasefire without Lebanon is a betrayal to Islam.”
8:46 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 101K Views
217 Replies · 3.73K Reposts · 10.5K Likes