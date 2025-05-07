Last night

Indian soldiers, waving white flags, gather the bodies of their fallen comrades at the Line of Control, pleading—'Please don't bomb us…'

JUST IN: Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif says India made a "grave mistake for which it must now pay the price."

AFSHIN RATTANSI - PAKISTAN AND INDIA AT WAR AGAIN

A Rutgers University study estimated that if India and Pakistan were to strike each other’s population centres with 250 nuclear weapons, with a yield of 100 kilotons each, an estimated 127 million people would be killed in South Asia from just the explosions, fires, and radiation.

The long-term effects would be even more horrifying, 37 million tonnes of soot would be injected into the atmosphere, sending temperatures across the planet plunging by more than 5 degrees Celsius, resulting in a famine which would kill an estimated 2 billion people.

The world is once again on the brink, thanks to a problem created by Britain when carving up colonial India. Billions of lives now have the nuclear Sword of Damocles having over their necks.

Unless the great powers such as China and Russia can mediate, the nuclear nightmare may become a reality.

As we speak, Pakistan and India continue to exchange fire with the hostilities escalating.

The path to a multipolar world could face a serious setback with India and Pakistan destroying each other, undoing years of development and plunging the world into an abyss. China’s concern will be the CPEC, the 3000KM Chinese infrastructure network project which runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that is an integral part of the historic Belt & Road Initiative.

China will also be concerned with how its thawing relations with India will be affected, as India’s strikes could put China’s investments in Pakistan at risk.

The US’ eyes will be on the growing military ties with India, and its bid to turn India into an ally against China, Washington’s next target for sabotage, war and destruction.

The US also has close ties with the political and military elites of Pakistan, which aided many of Washington’s dirty wars. India and Pakistan annihilating each other may shift the balance of power back to the old colonial order, led by the US with its loyal vassals in the US, UK, and EU, the same colonial order despised by all in the region.

The annihilation of both countries obviously is neither in the interests of India and Pakistan, and it is definitely not in the interests of the multipolar world, which billions around the world need for real economic development, prosperity and security.

Let’s hope India and Pakistan step back from the brink of all-out destruction.

Pakistan accuses India of “lighting an inferno” fuelling fears of wider conflict | BBC News

A ROUND-UP FROM GROK

In the past 12 hours, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly, primarily centered around the disputed region of Kashmir. Reports indicate that Pakistan has launched an artillery barrage targeting Jammu and Kashmir, with heavy shelling reported along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing the region. This follows India's recent military operation, "Operation Sindoor," which involved missile strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting alleged terrorist infrastructure linked to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists, mostly Indian.

Key developments include:

Pakistani Artillery Barrage: Posts on X and some reports claim Pakistan initiated heavy shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, with both nations' air forces reportedly airborne, signaling heightened military activity. Specific areas like Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri sector were mentioned as targets of Pakistani artillery fire.

Indian Response and Operation Sindoor: India’s missile strikes on May 7, 2025, targeted locations including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur, which India claims were terrorist bases. Pakistan denies this, asserting the strikes hit civilian targets, including a mosque-seminary in Muzaffarabad, killing at least three civilians, including a child, and injuring others. India has stated it will respond to any Pakistani retaliation, raising fears of further escalation.

Casualties and Damage: The ongoing skirmishes have resulted in significant casualties. Pakistan claims 31 deaths, including 26 civilians, from India’s strikes, while Indian officials report at least 13 civilians killed and 43 wounded on their side due to Pakistani shelling. Additionally, seven deaths were reported in Indian-controlled Kashmir from artillery exchanges.

Civilian Impact and Evacuations: Evacuations have begun in border areas. In Pakistan, announcements in Darjo village, Qasur, and a reported blackout in Bahawalpur, Sialkot, and Islamabad suggest heightened alert. In India, local police have advised residents in Jammu and Kashmir border areas to move to safer locations, with some families already fleeing.

International Response: Global leaders, including the U.S., U.K., and Australia, have urged restraint and de-escalation. U.S. President Donald Trump called the situation “a shame” and expressed hope for a resolution, while the UK’s Keir Starmer emphasized dialogue. Airlines have rerouted or canceled flights, and several Indian airports were shut due to the conflict.

Diplomatic and Economic Fallout: Both nations have suspended trade, closed airspace to each other’s airlines, and expelled diplomats, further deteriorating relations. Moody’s warned that the standoff could hinder Pakistan’s economic recovery and India’s regional stability.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides accusing each other of provocation. Pakistan has vowed to retaliate “at a time and place of its choosing,” while India maintains its strikes were defensive. The lack of independent verification of claims, such as Pakistan’s assertion of shooting down five Indian jets, complicates the narrative.

Given the nuclear capabilities of both nations and the history of conflicts do not accept the establishment narrative uncritically. The absence of effective diplomatic backchannels and the current geopolitical climate increase the risk of miscalculation. Always verify information, especially from social media like X, as posts may contain unconfirmed claims.

India says the attack yesterday by India against Pakistan was retaliation for a terrorist attack which killed 26 India citizens two weeks ago. The India attack is now said to be over. Pakistan's Prime Minister, shown above, says they had nothing to do with that terror attack and will now retaliate against India.

India says they attacked nine (9) sites in Pakistan related to Terrorist Groups. During that attack, India launched missiles, fighter jets, and several helicopters.

Pakistan says that among the places struck by the India attack were Mosques where civilians were praying.

Pakistan says they shot down six India military aircraft: 3 Rafale's, 1 SU-30, 1 MiG-29, 1 Helicopter and 1 Drone.

India admits to losing three fighter jets, saying that two others "crashed."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office announced the country's armed forces have been authorized to respond to India's strikes, signaling further escalation.

Pakistani Member of Parliament (MP) Sahibzada Hamid Raza called for retaliation against India, saying either India’s dams should be struck or several temples demolished in response to attacks on mosques. He claimed 24 missiles were fired at Pakistan and demanded that 48 be launched back at India.

Militarily, India is far better equipped with conventional forces than Pakistan. The two countries, however, are pretty much equally equipped with nuclear weapons, possessing about 180 warheads each.

In a conventional military comparison, India possesses a significantly larger active military force, with approximately 1.4 million personnel, compared to Pakistan's under 700,000. India's military budget is also substantially higher, contributing to its larger force and more advanced weaponry. While Pakistan's military is not as large, it possesses a strong ground and air force and has been upgrading its conventional strike options.

India's Advantages:

Personnel:

India has a much larger active military force, with 1.4 million personnel, compared to Pakistan's under 700,000.

Military Budget:

India's defense spending is significantly higher, placing it among the top five spenders globally, with a budget eight times that of Pakistan.

Technological Advancements:

India has been developing and acquiring advanced military systems, including tanks, missiles, and rocket systems.

Reserves and Paramilitary Forces:

India boasts a substantial reserve force and a larger number of paramilitary forces.

Pakistan's Strengths:

Strong Ground and Air Force:

Pakistan's military has a well-organized three-tiered armed forces, including a strong army, navy, and air force.

Upgraded Conventional Strike Options:

Pakistan has been acquiring new military hardware, expanding its conventional strike capabilities.

Self-Propelled Artillery:.

Pakistan has a significant number of self-propelled artillery systems, which can be a powerful weapon in conventional warfare.

Key Considerations:

Geopolitical Factors:

The rugged terrain of Kashmir limits military options for both sides, and both countries have to contend with other regional security concerns.

Nuclear Deterrence:

While both countries possess nuclear weapons, the risk of escalation to nuclear war is a major concern, and neither side is likely to initiate nuclear use unless pushed to the wall.

Escalation Risks:

Any potential conflict could quickly escalate, and the risks of inadvertent escalation are significant.

Pakistan may have to resort to the use of such nuclear weapons because, by helping the US and EU to supply Ukraine with Artillery shells for its conflict with Russia, Pakistan is now said to have only FOUR DAYS of artillery shells should full scale war erupt.

If the conflict went nuclear, and India wiped out 200 million Pakistanis, then Pakistan would no longer exist. But if Pakistan also killed 200 million inside India, there would still be a BILLION more people left alive in India.

Despite this reality, Pakistan issued the following statement:

"Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty" —Statement issued by Pakistan National Security Committee

India Pakistan Conflict; Russia’s Kherson Bridgehead; Kiev Drones Aim To Disrupt 9 May

⚡BREAKING NEWS: NUCLEAR STANDOFF IN KASHMIR, US LOSES 3X F-18s! TRUMP LIES, US SENDS B-52S TO DG!

