Thousands of hectares of forest have been devoured since Monday in a part of Argentina still recovering a year on from its worst wildfires in three decades.

Hundreds of firefighters with backup from helicopters and six water-bombing planes were working to contain the flames whipped up by high temperatures, strong winds and severe drought conditions.

“We evacuated more than 3,000 tourists” from the Puerto Patriada lake resort, along with a few dozen permanent residents, Ignacio Torres, the governor of Chubut province, said on Wednesday.

He did not say where the visitors were from.

Torres said at least one of the fires was the result of arson, and announced a reward of 50 million pesos (about $33,000) for information on the culprits.

Besides Chubut, fires are also raging in the provinces of Neuquen, Santa Cruz and Rio Negro as well as southern Buenos Aires province, according to the Federal Emergency Agency.

Nearly 32,000 hectares -- an area twice the size of Brussels -- was burnt in Argentine Patagonia in January and February last year, the peak of the Southern Hemisphere summer.

OUTRAGE TOTAL. In full fire come as a surprise to tourists to foreigners making a campfire in the forest

Martin, a resident of El Calafate, recounted by FM Dimension how he found a couple of foreign tourists by lighting a fire beneath the vegetation, while the brigades are fighting a fire a few kilometres away. “I have a impotence terrible,” he said. The fact was reported to the National Parks and Gendarmerie.

A serious and disturbing episode happened in the last hours in the vicinity of El Chalten, when a tourist from El Calafate surprised two foreign visitors making a campfire in the middle of the forest, at a time when the area passes through a critical situation for the forest fire that affected the north of Glacier National Park.

Last Friday, an explosive device was found on the shore of Playa Escondida, within Puerto Bonito Municipal Park, bringing the total number of explosives found in the last month to six. They were manufactured by Fabricaciones Militares and belong to the Ministry of Defense.

According to Chubut Governor Ignacio “Nacho” Torres , who confirmed the information to Infobae , the grenades are fragmentation hand grenades of Argentine origin, manufactured by Fabricaciones Militares (FM), model FMK2, supplied to and used exclusively by the Armed Forces. The grenade’s main charge is Compound B (80 grams), a high explosive resulting from the mixture of hexogen and TNT, with a metallic casing or body that fragments upon detonation.

In the case of the grenades found in Lake Epuyén, they contain the explosive charge, but lack the detonator that initiates the explosive sequence. Therefore, there is a risk of explosion if they are exposed to high temperatures (over 400 degrees Celsius) or receive an extremely strong impact.

The Israeli tourist Rotem Singer, who was facing prosecution for allegedly sparking a devastating wildfire last December in Torres del Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia, has reached an agreement to avoid trial by paying US$10,000 and participating in a reforestation campaign.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Court of Letters and Guarantees in Puerto Natales, in the southern Magallanes region, approved the agreement on Wednesday, suspending the legal proceedings against the 23-year-old.

Singer was accused of starting a fire on December 27 in the UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve. The blaze has burned approximately 17,000 hectares and has yet to be fully extinguished.

A similar story from Chile in 2014

A new chapter was written yesterday in connection with the incident involving a group of four Israelis who were expelled from Torres del Paine National Park the previous day after attempting to light a campfire — an activity that is strictly prohibited within this natural reserve and a rule that is clearly communicated to all visitors wishing to hike its trails.

The individuals involved are Tom Netanel Maor, Daniel Eliyahu Banay, Raz Kapiluto, and Guy Bustan, who were caught burning paper inside metal cans at the Italiano campsite, to which they added pieces of wood.

Although the Israeli citizens were taken to Puerto Natales on Monday in custody, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation ordered their release later that evening, on the condition that they appear early Tuesday morning before the provincial governor’s office of Última Esperanza, given their status as foreign nationals.

This requirement, however, was not met. Early yesterday morning, the tourists boarded a bus bound for the village of Cerro Castillo, in the municipality of Torres del Paine, with the clear intention of leaving the country for the Argentine tourist city of El Calafate via the Río Don Guillermo border crossing.

Ultra-zionist, Javier Millei reduces 69% for the National Fire Management Service, which has contributed to a worsening wildfire crisis in Argentina

Javier Milei’s government has made significant cuts to various federal budgets, including a reported 69% reduction for the National Fire Management Service, which has contributed to a worsening wildfire crisis in Argentina. These cuts are part of a broader austerity strategy aimed at reducing the national deficit.\

Budget Cuts Under Javier Milei’s Administration

Overview of Budget Reductions

Javier Milei’s government has implemented significant budget cuts across various sectors, including environmental services. The National Fire Management Service has faced a substantial reduction in funding.

Specific Cuts to Fire Management

Budget Reduction : The budget for the National Fire Management Service was cut by 69% .

Impact: This reduction has severely affected the agency’s ability to respond to wildfires and manage forest conservation efforts.

Broader Context of Environmental Budget Cuts

Overall Environmental Budget : The federal environmental agency budgets have been slashed by up to 84.5% .

Consequences: These cuts have undermined critical programs related to wildfire response, renewable energy projects, and forest conservation.

The drastic reductions in funding reflect a broader trend of austerity measures taken by Milei’s administration, prioritizing fiscal discipline over environmental management.

Argentina is governed by a right-wing libertarian named Javier Milei. He proudly identifies as an “anarcho-capitalist”.

His career has been cultivated by powerful billionaire oligarchs, such as Eduardo Eurnekián, who employed Milei and several of his cabinet members.

Milei has also enjoyed the support of US billionaires like Elon Musk and Silicon Valley oligarch Peter Thiel. US President Donald Trump considers Milei to be an obedient ally.

When he campaigned for president in 2023, Milei embraced the nickname “el loco” (the madman). He brought a chainsaw to rallies, pledging to cut government down to the bone.

As president, Milei has promoted a cryptocurrency pump-and-dump scheme called Libra, which caused tens of thousands of his own supporters to lose millions — while Milei’s allies raked in $100 million in profits.

He has also devastated the real economy. Milei is overseeing rapid deindustrialization of Argentina. Manufacturing and construction are collapsing. Job loss has been enormous, in both the private and public sectors.

The majority of people in Argentina (53%) are now living in poverty. Their purchasing power and standard of living have been crushed by Milei’s brutal austerity.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Argentines said in June 2024, after half a year of Milei’s rule, that they were worse off economically.

“We have vast expanses of land with access to energy, water, and cold climates. The only problems is the Argentines”

Argentina is burning.

Massive wildfires are tearing through Patagonia, displacing communities and destroying protected land. As the fires spread, local residents have begun reporting something unsettling: foreign individuals caught allegedly setting fires, with multiple reports pointing to Israelis.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing.

Patagonia is not just wilderness, it is one of the most resource-rich, sparsely populated regions on Earth:

• Freshwater reserves

• Fertile land

• Strategic geography

• Low population density

It is also a region that has long attracted foreign interest, legal and otherwise. This brings up a term many Argentines know well: Plan Andinia.

Plan Andinia refers to a mid-20th-century geopolitical concept, discussed in Argentine military and intelligence circles, proposing the establishment of a Jewish state or autonomous zone in Patagonia under certain conditions.

Whether speculative or strategic, it was real enough to be studied, debated, and feared. Plan Andinia was never implemented. But ideas do not need to be implemented to shape behavior. They need only to justify long-term positioning.

Land acquisition, NGO influence, tourism corridors, dual citizenship flows, security cooperation these are far more common tools than tanks.

Argentina’s south has seen:

• Large-scale foreign land purchases

• Restricted-access estates

• Private conservation zones with opaque governance

• Foreign security personnel operating under civilian cover

Wildfires introduce a new variable that Israelis will love.... forced displacement. Throughout history, environmental destruction has often preceded land reorganization.

Not because fires prove intent but because chaos creates opportunity:

• Emergency powers

• Property transfers

• International “assistance”

• Reframing of sovereignty as “management”

There are credible reports of Israelis caught setting fires on the hiking trails of Patagonia. In 2011, an Israeli was caught setting a fire that burned 17,000 acres of Chilean Patagonia.

When communities feel their land is being taken, reshaped, or destabilized without consent, they remember history.

Argentina has its own history with foreign interference, IMF restructuring, and externally imposed “solutions.” In that context, Patagonia is not peripheral.

It is strategic. And Plan Andinia persists not as a plan, but as a symbol of vulnerability.

Wildfires should unite a country in defense of its land, not silence discussion.

History doesn’t repeat verbatim but it rhymes, especially when land is burning.

And everything is a conspiracy.... until it isn’t....

A NEW JEWISH STATE IN PATAGONIA? | The Andinia Plan | Full CONSPIRACY THEORY DOCUMENTARY

Patagonia is one of the remotest regions in the world. It is situated in the southernmost point of South America and is shared by Argentina and Chile. In his book The Jewish State, published in 1897, Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Zionism, talked about the need to create a nation for Jews in two possible sites: Argentina and Palestine. That's why Patagonia is not only a region of breath-taking beauty and vast natural resources, but also the region where, some people believe, a new Jewish State could be created.

In it's June 18,2025 edition, Diario UNO, a regional Argentine newspaper, published this OpEd by Sister Milagros Juárez. In it she writes:



Plan Andinia



Until years ago, it was said that the "Andinia Plan" was a crazy, anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. But after events promoted by Milei, it is clear that it was not fiction, but a reality that endangers South America, since it would leave us, the neighboring countries, in the future in the situation of Iran or Syria, an imminent war zone, after the creation of a "new Israel" in Patagonia



The very old Andinia Plan essentially maintains that, prior to the creation of the Zionist and illegitimate state of Israel in the Middle East, the other option for the UN to send them as refugees after WWII was Argentina, but that area, where occupied Palestine is today, won. But Argentina remained as a second option to establish a Jewish state if something went wrong in Palestine. Do you connect the dots?



Following the assumption of the presidency of Javier Milei, a convert to Judaism, in accordance with the Andinia Plan, there was a massive acquisition of land in Patagonia by Israeli businessmen at rock-bottom prices, as well as various undervalued resources and direct flights from Tel Aviv. These flights, however, could not (for now) touch an area that the Malvinas veterans had saved through legal means.



The final straw came last Friday, when, just hours before Israel attacked Iran, Milei posed with Netanyahu. Bilateral agreements also came into effect so that Jews who move to Argentina can have their social assistance and insurance benefits recognized. Why, hours before the attack, did Milei put the finishing touches on what appears to be a mass exodus, should Israel eventually lose a war against Iran?



South America is being prepared to be occupied. Our continent must say a resounding "No!" We are Christians, we speak Spanish, we must not receive any kind of exodus from another continent. We have not yet recovered from the Venezuelan exodus.

The Andinia Plan is a Jewish initiative to dismember Patagonia from Argentina and Chile and create another Jewish state there.

This theory, which is relatively recent, is based on the idea proposed by Theodor Herzl (1882) in his book The Jewish State (Der Judenstaat). He discussed the possibility of buying land either in Palestine or in Argentina for the creation of a Jewish State. The plan saw light at the International Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland in 1897.



It is believed that the creation of this new Jewish State in Patagonian territory would be carried out thanks to the same methods used for the creation of the State of Israel in Palestine.



The beginning of this story dates back to 1882, when the Andinia Plan was formulated and launched in 1887 on the occasion of the World Jewish Congress in Basel, where the proposals of Leon Pinsker (Self-emancipation) and Teodoro Herzl (The Jewish State) were approved.



To create a Jewish state in America, preferably in Argentina, the following actions were undertaken:



1. Mass immigration of Jews to Argentina.

2. Purchase of large tracts of land by the Jewish Company Association Colonization, with center in London

3. Constitution of large public limited companies, such as Bemberg, Dreyfus, Dunge and Born, etc., which currently own large extensions.

